Kylie Minogue Launches 'Disco Darling' Fragrance
Two years in the making, DISCO DARLING was brought to life by the perfumers at Firmenich.
The legendary Kylie Minogue-synonymous with pop hits across five decades, fashion glamour and dazzling live performances- has announced today the launch of DISCO DARLING in partnership with Scent Beauty Inc.
DISCO DARLING is the sexier and more addictive partner to Eau de Parfum, Darling by Kylie. Inspired by Kylie Minogue's latest album, DISCO, this floral, musky and fruit-infused fragrance evokes the exuberance of dance, the dance floor and is yet another re-invention of the Kylie Minogue fragrance portfolio.
Two years in the making, DISCO DARLING was brought to life by the perfumers at Firmenich who worked closely with Kylie, as if this were a piece of music. It features notes of bergamot, sparkling cassis, and crisp apple with a heart of jasmine, white peony, and raspberry. The base of vanilla orchid, musks, and ambrox invoke a night out and echo the euphoria of disco in today's olfactory vocabulary.
"As a long-time friend of Kylie, I am thrilled we found a way to translate her newest music from DISCO into a second fragrance, under the Darling umbrella" said Steve Mormoris, CEO of Scent Beauty, Inc. "Kylie's optimism, grace and musical talent are everlasting. Consumers love her. This will be another huge success."
"Darling is a term of endearment with infinite possibilities and I am thrilled to have created DISCO DARLING, which is glamorous, addictive and perfect for a night out." said Kylie Minogue.
Scent Beauty is heavily supporting DISCO DARLING with a significant marketing campaign and worked with frequent Kylie collaborator, and world-renowned Director, Sophie Muller on the visuals for the campaign. Sophie created the videos for Kylie's recent Number 1 album DISCO including 'Say Something' and 'Magic' and was the perfect choice.
Kylie says, 'Sophie's work is beautiful and iconic and it's always a pleasure to work with her. For this campaign, she has captured an energy that gives a wonderful visual identity for Disco Darling.'
DISCO DARLING will be available in Europe starting mid-October 2022, online in the USA at ScentBeauty.com in November 2022, in Australia in early December 2022 and in Brazil and other worldwide markets in early 2023.
For more information about DISCO DARLING or DARLING, please visit here. Both fragrances are available in a 30ml (at $32.00) and 75ml (at $49.00) size.
ABOUT KYLIE MINOGUE
Kylie Minogue has sold over 80 million records, garnered 34 top ten and 7 number one singles. Her music career took off with the hit "The Loco-Motion" which topped the charts in 1987, and became the highest selling single of the decade in Australia.
In 2008, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II awarded Kylie an OBE for her services to music. In the same year she was awarded the highest cultural honour in France, chevalier de l'ordre des Arts et des Lettres, by the French Government for her contribution to the enrichment of French culture.
Beyond these accolades, Kylie has a Grammy, three BRIT Awards and 17 ARIAs. In 2011 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and in 2019 received an Officer of the Order of Australia Award (AO).
In 2019, Kylie set the current record for the most-watched performance ever at Glastonbury, with over 3.9M people tuning in. With her latest studio album "DISCO" reaching Number 1 in the UK's Official Charts, Kylie became the first female artist to top the UK albums chart in five consecutive decades.
ABOUT SCENT BEAUTY, INC.
Scent Beauty, Inc. is the world's first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke scented products through unique, culturally relevant Brands. All Scent Beauty-created products are launched on an educational fragrance discovery site called ScentBeauty.com.
Scent Beauty's portfolio consists of key brands such as STETSON, Dolly Parton, Sabrina Carpenter, CHER, Whitney Houston, Scent-Organix, The PHLUID PROJECT, Kenzo 3, Ron DORFF and many others.
Based in New York, Scent Beauty, Inc. is a privately held company managed by former executives at L'Oréal, Coty, Estée Lauder and LVMH. The Company's mission is to be on the cutting edge of latest consumer trends, with focus on speed-to-market, digital-centric marketing, true fragrance product innovation as well as values of diversity and sustainability.
