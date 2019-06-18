Kris Kelly Explores LGBTQ+ Identity On New Chamber Pop Song 'Cracked Porcelain'

Originally from Austin, TX, Kris Kelly moved to New York City to attend NYU, where he studied classical vocal performance and music composition. For years he performed his original compositions at many popular NYC venues. After five years traveling South America, Kelly returned to the USA and recorded his upcoming debut album 'Runaways' with a stellar team of musicians, due for release this summer.

The second single from the self-produced body of work is a profound exploration of LGBTQ+ identity, articulated through Kelly's delicate and expressive vocal which rises as effortlessly as it falls away again. Contrastingly, ambient guitars with a hint of grit pulsate in the background, creating two dissonant emotional tones that define the track. 'Cracked Porcelain' explores the emotional tug-of-war between socio-cultural binaries of the sacred and the profane, the spiritual and the carnal, the monogamous and the polyamorous, through the lens of a same-sex union.

This is what Kris Kelly had to say about the inspiration behind the track:

"'Cracked Porcelain' is a story about two gay men who find freedom in defining their relationship in an unconventional way, but who end up getting lost in the revelry and ultimately drive each other apart. I think the LGBTQ community has a unique opportunity to redefine our relationship with sex within our partnerships. Not having the traditional ways of defining a healthy partnership forced onto us grants us freedom to discover it for ourselves; but it also comes with great responsibility, and I think we often fail. In the song, the two men fulfill all of their personal desires, and get lost with the help of alcohol and drugs, but forget to care about each other, neglecting the needs of their relationship. In that seductive lifestyle, it's easy for them to use sex, drugs, and alcohol to cover up the issues they just don't want to deal with. It feels like 'freedom' but are they really in control? What are the boundaries that protect the relationship? A careful balance is required in order to nurture both carnal desires and spiritual connection with another human being (if that's something that you value). When things are out of balance, suffering is inevitable. That's what happens in 'Cracked Porcelain'."

'Cracked Porcelain' will be out on all platforms June 20th.

https://www.kriskellymusic.com





