Konradsen Announces Sophomore Album 'Michael's Book On Bears' & Shares New Single 'Out In The Backyard'

Their highly anticipated sophomore album Michael's Book on Bears is to be released on March 8, 2024 via 777 Music.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

Konradsen Announces Sophomore Album 'Michael's Book On Bears' & Shares New Single 'Out In The Backyard'

Norwegian folk duo Konradsen have today announced their highly anticipated sophomore album Michael's Book on Bears to be released on March 8, 2024 via 777 Music.

The songs are romantic, sentimental, tender, and wry, their smart arrangements sweeping you in like a strong undertow. Their real work, though, is to push you out again, toward a life you have imagined but not yet lived, no matter where it happens.

Konradsen, the project of singer Jenny Marie Sabel and multi-instrumentalist Eirik Vildgren, has also shared the first taste of the new music. “Out in the backyard” is the album's opener and a perfect thesis of a tune that's every bit as magnetic as the landscape it captures. Jenny sings as naturally as if she were breathing, a musical picture of the home her family indeed built in the backyard.

Konradsen spoke on “Out in the backyard,” saying, “This song is about the process of moving and building something new in a place that you thought you'd left behind. Specifically, moving back to the village you had left for good, and the tingling feeling of having to build something new among old memories. It's about coming to terms with one's own prejudices and the fear of being reunited with old classmates and the checkout lady who reads your shopping cart like a tarot card.”

Michael's Book of Bears affords glimpses into the lives Jenny, Eirik, and those around them lead in Norway's high latitudes and the everyday magic it conjures. There is fish roe and the Northern Lights, fire and ice, a lullaby-like cover of Terje Nilsen's document of existence high in Scandinavia and a song rendered in the tongue of the indigenous Sámi people.

Enchanting and slyly provocative, Michael's Book on Bears began like a postcard, an open invitation to leave the cities of the world behind. During the dawning days of the pandemic, singer Jenny Marie Sabel and multi-instrumentalist Eirik Vildgren finally made good on a plan they'd both considered: exiting Oslo to return to the rural reaches of northern Norway, where they'd both been raised.

Eirik decamped to Senja, a mountain-bound island at the edge of the Norwegian Sea. With her young family, Jenny landed further east in her hometown of Storfjord, becoming a schoolteacher and building a cottage in her parents' backyard with her husband by hand. 

Inspired by the Mikael Niemi's classic tale of northern Scandinavian intrigue, To Cook a Bear, and experiences Konradsen had back at home, Michael's Book of Bears feels like a diary, distilled into its inspirational essence and then recast as 11 gorgeous hymns, all proud of the woods from which they came.

Konradsen has announced a run of dates in Norway for 2024, see below for a full rundown and watch this space for additional touring plans.

Upcoming Tour Dates (Norway):

3/8/24 - Parkteateret, Oslo

3/9/24 - HAVET, Trondheim

3/21/24 - Tou scene, Stavanger

3/22/24 - Kulturhuset, Bergen

Photo Credit: Marthe Thu



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Mannequin Pussy Share New Single Sometimes & Announce 2024 Tour Photo
Mannequin Pussy Share New Single 'Sometimes' & Announce 2024 Tour

Mannequin Pussy announce a 2024 North America tour in support of their recently announced upcoming album, I Got Heaven, and release a visualizer for their blistering new single “Sometimes.” Watch the new music video and check out tour dates now!

2
Greyson Zane Releases New Single 2 Cool 4 Me Photo
Greyson Zane Releases New Single '2 Cool 4 Me'

Greyson Zane releases new single '2 Cool 4 Me' via Zodhiac Records. Check out the latest music from Greyson Zane. By the time he was of legal drinking age, GREYSON ZANE had lived more musical lives than most artists could ever dream of: playing the Vans Warped Tour, sharing the stage with the likes of Memphis May Fire and Escape the Fate.

3
Amy Grant & Trisha Yearwood to Host CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Photo
Amy Grant & Trisha Yearwood to Host CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

'CMA Country Christmas' returns with hosts Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood. Get the details on this holiday music special. The special will feature by Jordan Davis, Amy Grant, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Lindsey Stirling, The War And Treaty, Zach Williams, Lainey Wilson and Trisha Yearwood.

4
Sea Ray Release New Single Stripmine Skyline Photo
Sea Ray Release New Single 'Stripmine Skyline'

The edition includes a vinyl pressing, remastered by Fred Kevorkian (The White Stripes, The National), and coincides with the digital release of two tracks that were fan favorites of the band's live set. The new recordings were produced by the band and mixed by longtime collaborator Peter Katis (Death Cab for Cutie, The National, Interpol).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MJ THE MUSICAL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET