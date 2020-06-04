Klangkarussell Release New Single 'Shipwreck'

Klangkarussell's new single 'Shipwreck' is the follow-up to the Austrian electronic music duo's recent streaming hit, 'Ghostkeeper'. Available from 4 June via their Bias Beach imprint, 'Shipwreck' is a beautiful vocal-led track brimming with the melodic touches that have been Klangkarussell's signature since their global hits 'Sonnentanz', and 'Time'. An extended version of the single will be released on 11 June, alongside, 'My World', an epic, 10 minute long club cut featuring a vocal from Kyle Pearce.

Listen to Shipwreck below!

'Shipwreck' continues Klangkarussell's most prolific period for several years. Their last single, 'Ghostkeeper', the collaboration with singer/songwriter, GIVVEN, has now hit over 3 million streams, picking up a rollcall of the world's best editorial playlists, and hitting No.1 and No.8 in the Austrian and German iTunes Electronic charts). 'Ghostkeeper' was the second release on Bias Beach, and saw Klangkarussell head into downtempo territory. Adrian and Tobi also directed the video for the single.

Klangkarussell returned last September with 'Comoros', their first new music in over 2 years, and the debut release on their new label, Bias Beach. 'Comoros' followed a summer of standout festival performances and sold out headline shows that saw them play to crowds in the UK (sold out Night Tales London), Europe (including taking the Saturday night honours at Benicassim), Beirut and South America.

This January, Tobi and Adrian played another sold out headline show at Night Tales London (which saw queues around the block), with further DJ dates in Europe and beyond. Forthcoming shows have been cancelled and rescheduled where possible due to coronavirus. They'll join Booka Shade at London's Electric Brixton on 9 October for their next UK performance.

Klangkarussell, which translates to English as "Sound Carousel" -- were formed in Salzburg, Austria by Tobias Rieser and Adrian Held. Both respected producers in their own right, they first broke through with the jazz-tinged instrumental club record 'Sonnentanz', which reached the Top 10 singles chart in 6 different countries, including No.1 in The Netherlands. Like many dance artists faced with unexpected success, a record they'd written for their own DJ sets had taken on a life of it's own, and when a vocal version - retitled 'Sonnentanz (Sun Don't Shine)' and featuring British soul singer Will Heard - was released the following summer, the track charted in both the UK and Ireland, going on to become one of the biggest dance records of this decade (despite the pair shunning all publicity).

Following the success of 'Sonnentanz', the duo then released their second single, 'Netzwerk (Falls Like Rain)', featuring vocalist Tom Havelock, and which also became a hit. Klangkarussell's debut album, 'Netzwerk', appeared soon after and sporting the singles 'Hey Maria' and 'In the Crowd Alone' appeared in 2016, followed by 'Time', 'Circuits', and 'Good to Go' in 2017.

After spending the last two years on the road, the duo's second album is now within their sights. Musically, and with the type of creative freedom they had during their initial rise to fame, both Tobi and Adrian have entered a new decade exactly where they want to be.

