Kito Releases New 'Skin & Bones' Single from Upcoming EP

On the heels of her first RIAA Gold certification as a listed artist, Astralwerks artist Kito has announced the November 5 release of her new EP, Blossom, and unveils the leadoff track from the seven-song set, "Skin & Bones" ft. Winona Oak. Lush and luminous, "Skin & Bones" is an infectious, deeply romantic slice of dance-pop. Kito wrote the song with Sarah Aarons (Zedd, Alessia Cara, Maren Morris).

Born and raised in the Nordic forests of Sweden, Winona Oak first came to attention as a writer and featured artist on What So Not's "Beautiful" and The Chainsmokers' Gold-certified "Hope."

Her own debut single, "He Don't Love Me," was a runaway success, amassing 50 million streams across all platforms to date. Following her recent single "Old Insecurities" and her latest EP SHE, which features the self-empowerment anthem "With Myself" and the stunning ballad "Piano in the Sky," Winona Oak is currently at work on her debut album to be released next year.

"Bitter," Kito's first collaboration with FLETCHER, has been certified Gold by the RIAA and has amassed over 88 million combined global streams. She produced and co-wrote FLETCHER's new single, "girls girls girls," a bold reimagining of Katy Perry's groundbreaking hit "I Kissed a Girl," and earned acclaim for her remix of MARINA's "Venus Fly Trap."

Kito's recent hits - "Follow" with ZHU and Jeremih, "Recap" with VanJess and Channel Tres, and "Steal My Clothes" ft. Bea Miller - shed light on the Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer's approach to futurist pop. All three tracks are included on Blossom, as well as new collaborations with BROODS ("Locked On You") and Terror Jr ("Tongue Tied").

