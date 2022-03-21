Kitchen Dwellers Share New Single 'Sundown'

Kitchen Dwellers are thrilled to share "Sundown" - the newest song to be released off the band's forthcoming album Wise River.

"I had been working on this riff for quite a while in a sort of banjo-metal fashion," Torrin Daniels told Relix. "I wrote the lyrics during those "peak quarantine" days in the spring of 2020, and the verses definitely reflect my mental state at the time. The phrases about time receding and the hourglass running slow reference the elasticity of time, and how our minds can warp when we're confined to one space physically. I think almost everyone can relate to that now."

"Sundown" follows the releases of "Wise River," and "Stand at Ease."

The quartet-Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

Among the many natural wonders in Montana, Wise River runs for about 30 miles through the Southwestern region of the state, cutting through the mountains and flowing into the Big Hole River. Beyond being a favorite spot for fly fishermen, it remains etched into the topography of the land itself. Two hours away in Bozeman, Kitchen Dwellers equally embody the spirit and soul of their home with a sonic palette as expansive as Montana's vistas.

In support of the new record, the band will embark on a nationwide tour which will include their first appearance at the iconic Telluride Bluegrass Festival as well as appearances at venues and festivals across the country including WinterWonderGrass, Sweetwater 420 Fest, Tuck Fest, Bear Shadow, Domefest, Summer Camp Music Festival, Electric Forest, Northwest String Summit, FloydFest, RiverWonderGrass, and many more to be announced.

Kitchen Dwellers twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. The Montana quartet-Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-have captivated audiences at hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and performed alongside everyone from Railroad Earth and Twiddle to The Infamous Stringdusters in addition to playing festivals such as Northwest String Summit, WinterWonderGrass, and more.

They've released two critically acclaimed albums-Ghost In The Bottle [2017] and Muir Maid [2019]-and a live record, Live from the Wilma [2021]. In the middle of the Global Pandemic, they broke up 2020 with an EP of Pink Floyd covers entitled Reheated, Vol. 2. It was heralded by a two-night livestream concert, Live From The Cabin, beamed out to audiences from the Bridger Mountains. Additionally, they appeared at the Live From Out There virtual festival and even took over a drive-in movie theater for an in-person gig in between regular writing sessions together throughout the year.

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album, Wise River, working with Cory Wong of Vulfpeck as producer.

Watch the new music video here:

Kitchen Dwellers Tour Dates

Apr 1-3 @ WinterWonderGrass Tahoe | Olympic Valley, CA

Apr 7 @ The Mint | Los Angeles, CA

Apr 8 @ WINSTONS | San Diego, CA

Apr 28 @ Charleston Pour House | Charleston, SC

Apr 29 @ Tuck Fest | Charlotte, NC

Apr 30 @ Sweetwater 420 Fest | Atlanta, GA

May 1 @ Bear Shadow | Highlands, NC

May 4 @ Richmond Music Hall | Richmond, VA

May 5 @ Virginia Arts Festival | Norfolk, VA

May 7 @ Pearl Street Warehouse | Washington, DC

May 10 @ Gateway City Arts | Holyoke, MA

May 11 @ Stageone | Fairfield, CT

May 12 @ Wonder Bar | Asbury Park, NJ

May 13 @ Mercury Lounge | New York, NY

May 14 @ XL Live | Harrisburg, PA

May 17 @ Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall | Pittsburgh, PA

May 18 @ Buffalo Iron Works | Buffalo, NY

May 19 @ Domefest | Thornville, OH

May 20 @ The Clay Center | Charleston, WV

May 21 @ Hi-Fi | Indianapolis, IN

May 26 @ Otus Supply - Parliament Room | Ferndale, MI

May 27 @ Rivers Edge Amphitheater | Hamilton, OH

May 28 @ The Livery | Benton Harbor, MI

May 29 @ Summer Camp Music Festival | Chillicothe, IL

June 2-4 @ Pine Creek Lodge | Livingston, MT

June 15-19 @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival | Telluride, CO

June 23-26 @ Electric Forest Festival | Rothbury, MI

June 30-July 1 @ Peach Fest | Scranton, PA

July 15-16 @ The Boogiedown Music Festival | Yuba, WI

July 21-24 @ Northwest String Summit | North Plains, OR

July 27-31 @ FloydFest | Floyd, VA

Aug 1-4 @ RiverWonderGrass | Jensen, UT