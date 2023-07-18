Kitchen Dwellers Announce 2023 Fall Tour

Tickets are available on Friday, July 21 at 10am Local time. 

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Kitchen Dwellers are thrilled to announce their 2023 fall tour.  The tour will kick off on October 11 in Burlington, VT and will wrap up with three nights in Denver which will include a special VIP-only show at Cervantes’ Otherside ahead of the Ogden Theater shows.  Tickets are available on Friday, July 21 at 10am Local time.  For more information please visit kitchendwellers.com.

The high-energy bluegrass fused rock, folk, and roots band that hails from Bozeman, MT and is wrapping up their summer tour which included three sold-out shows at Pine Creek Lodge and stops at Red Rocks, 4848 Festival and Under The Big Sky and more.   

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

August 5 @ Rhythms on the Rio Music Festival | Del Norte, CO

October 11 @ Higher Ground | Burlington, VT^

October 12 @ Cohoes Music Hall | Cohoes Music Hall^

October 13 @ The Sinclair | Cambridge, MA% 

October 14 @ Baltimore Soundstage | Baltimore, MD^

October 15 @ Ardmore Muic Hall | Ardmore, PA^ 

October 17 @ Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall | Pittsburgh, PA^ 

October 18 @ Harvester Performance Center | Rocky Mount, VA^

October 19 @ The Broadberry | Richmond, VA^

October 20 @ Outer Banks Bluegrass Fest | Manteo Island, NC

October 21 @ Salvage Station | Asheville, NC^*@

October 22 @ Cohap Space | High Point, NC^

October 26 @ Suwannee Hulaween | Live Oak, FL

October 27 @ Pour House | Charleston, SC^

October 28 @ Pour House | Charleston, SC^

October 29 @ Visulite Theatre | Charlotte, NC^

October 31 @ Georgia Theatre | Athens, GA^ 

November 9 @ Cervantes’ Other Side | Denver, CO - VIP ONLY

November 10 @ Ogden Theatre | Denver, CO^^

November 11 @ Ogden Theatre | Denver, CO

^w/ Fireside Collective 

%w/Mountain Gras Unit

*w/Leftover Salmon

@w/ Arkansauce

^^w/Chris Jacobs 

About Kitchen Dwellers:

The quartet—Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]—twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. 

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, Forbes and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album.

“The town of Wise River is basically a forgotten spot on the map,” Shawn says. “It used to be a thriving place with many prosperous mines, but now it’s practically dried up. There’s a hell of a lot of melancholy. In our mind, it symbolizes the overall feeling of being in slowed-down Montana life.”



