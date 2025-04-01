Kinwu & Koan the alias Share 'Live From The Metropolis' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kinwu & Koan the alias have released their otherworldly debut EP LIVE FROM THE METROPOLIS, out now via Neoprene Genie, the experimental imprint from acclaimed author and multidisciplinary artist Tice Cin.

The EP’s story unfolds sonically through razor-sharp bars and dreamy soundscapes, with nods to the grime scene and the sounds of London’s streets. Basslines and breakbeats pulse beneath the surface, honouring the city’s rich underground heritage and its deep-rooted connection to UK rap, grime, club culture and the restless energy of London’s sprawling underbelly. A fractured love letter to the capital’s hidden corners and sensory overloads, the four-track project sees the duo build a vivid sonic language of their own; one that flickers between abstraction and clarity, storytelling and sound design.

Following recent singles ‘LIVE FROM THE METROPOLIS’ and ‘SUMAK’ - supported by Wordplay, CLASH, British Hip Hop and more - the EP lands with three further tracks.

‘NO RESERVATIONS’ is a jetsetter’s lullaby, with Koan the alias in full storyteller mode. It’s a half-hungover, half-hopeful narration that drifts through airports, charging stations and long layovers. “It’s the song that hits just right when your flight’s delayed and your battery’s dying,” Koan shares.

‘EVERY DEAL’S GOT A DRINK’ sees Koan at his most direct. “Similar to a drive through London,” he explains, “there are images of gentrification, late capitalism’s fading but persistent lure, biblical iconography... it’s some version of 2025 garage stripped of any facade.” The synths glow like city lights in the rain, while the beat rumbles underneath - tension, stillness, then forward motion again.

Across the EP, Kinwu weaves in ambient breakbeat, silky textures and unpredictable rhythm structures, creating a backdrop that’s both fluid and tightly detailed. As he puts it: “This one’s for the experimentalists, for people who appreciate hearing something different.”

Koan the alias brings a literary bent to his lyricism, full of tragicomic moments and razor-sharp detail. For him, the EP is rooted in “hysterical realism. Pockets in abundance. Synthesis and synthesisers. Live from the metropolis.”

The project arrives with a rich visual rollout crafted by the Neoprene Genie team, setting the tone for the label as an audio-visual platform for new creativity. The official video for ‘LIVE FROM THE METROPOLIS’ is directed by Tice Cin, flickering between stolen moments and dreamlike distortions. “I wanted to create an ecological response to the city,” she explains, “to show how we’re part of it, but never fully able to grasp it.”

The cover art and this accompanying photo story has been shot by Moreiya - a photographer who specialises in chronicling time and the author of TWO HOURS. Like the other aspects of the rollout, there's a heavy Daidō Moriyama influence.

A performance video and photo story were captured by Pyro, a multidisciplinary artist whose past work includes projects with Depop, Converse, and visuals for James Blake and Mount Kimbie. His images and film present the city as both backdrop and character – flickering green eyes in the dark, still moments on the move, presence within chaos.

Kinwu a South East London-based multidisciplinary artist, producer, and DJ, has honed his craft through his mix series Skydoors and radio shows on Balamii, Voices, Threads, and THF in Berlin. As part of the cultural studio paq works, he’s worked on campaigns for Nike, Spotify, and Red Bull, while also lending his soundscapes to live events, most notably at The Albany, where he collaborated with Dreambeach & Karen Nyame KG.

Koan the alias, meanwhile, blurs the lines between music, visual art, and literature. His work sits near tragicomic - on any bpm, with nods to André 3000, Percival Everett, and Aki Kaurismäki. Previously playlisted by DJ Oblig on YouTube Music’s AltRap, he’s been championed by names like Kwake Bass, Sampha, Lex Amor, and Maxwell Owin. Parallel to music, Koan the alias has been commissioned by and run campaigns for Penguin Random House, Greenpeace, Mayor of London, Southbank Centre, Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, and the Hayward Gallery.

The first of three releases leading up to the duo’s entire project, SUMAK sets the tone for two of London’s most promising underground talents and multidisciplinary artist Tice Cin’s impressive curatorial hand and the ongoing evolution of her Neoprene Genie platform.

Photo Credit: Moreiya

