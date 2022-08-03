Kings Elliot Announces New EP 'Bored of the Circus'

London-based alt-pop singer-songwriter Kings Elliot revealed the September 16 release date for her highly-anticipated sophomore EP Bored of the Circus (via Verve Forecast/Interscope). The announcement comes alongside the release of Elliot's incredible single and video "Butterfly Pen."

On the new single, Elliot shares, "The song I've had the longest is 'Butterfly Pen.' I was in a really bad place when I wrote it but I knew that it wasn't going to come out for a while. Now is the time for it. The 'butterfly pen' is a metaphor for innocence or naïvété - how you view the world before your first heartbreak, or the divorce of your parents. Once you've been hurt like that you can still acknowledge beauty, but you don't enjoy anything in the same way."

The video for "Butterfly Pen" captures the essence of its lyrics themed around a depressive episode. By incorporating elements of repetition, the visual jumps between scenes of Elliot and a ballerina dancer, the camera always spinning to emphasize the feeling of spiraling.

The upcoming EP will also feature "'Til I Die," a song Elliot wrote as a letter to her mental health-"the side of myself that I find so hard to live with," she explains. "It's my most personal song yet... It sounds like I'm singing to a toxic lover, but it's really about the toxic relationship I have with myself."

Bored of the Circus is now available for pre-order, including a limited edition 10'' vinyl of the EP.

Elliot will be hitting the road with Imagine Dragons on their U.S. stadium tour, kicking off August 5 in Salt Lake City. Complete list of dates below and tickets HERE.

Watch the "Butterfly Pen" music video here:

UPCOMING TOUR DATES WITH IMAGINE DRAGONS

August 5th - Rice-Eccles Stadium - Salt Lake City, UT

August 7th - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

August 9th - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

August 12th - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

August 14th - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

August 16th - Waterfront Music Pavilion - Camden, NJ

August 17th - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY*

August 18th - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

August 20th - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

August 22nd - Rogers Centre - Toronto, Canada

August 24th - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

August 26th - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL

August 28th - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

August 30th - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA

September 1 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

September 2 - Soho House - Austin, TX* (Members Only)

September 3 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

September 5 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

September 8 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

September 10 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

September 12 - TBA - Los Angeles, CA*

September 13 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA

September 15 - Banc of California Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

*Headline Shows

On her second EP, Bored of the Circus, the London-based singer-songwriter continues refining her craft, pairing lyrics that acutely describe mental illness with music that updates the idea of "the perfect pop song" for the 21st century - although it does so by reaching back into music's past.

The five tracks on Bored of the Circus possesses an out-of-time quality that's heightened by the contrast between her quivering lead vocal and the hovering choirs behind it. While one might wonder if those choirs are the result of diligent crate-digging, every voice in them is sung by Kings and arranged by her alongside her chief collaborator half rhymes.

"People always think that the low voices are sung by a man, but it's me," she laughs. After recording, the backing-vocal track is processed to give it a spectral quality reminiscent of dusty old records.

"I just love that it makes it feel like it's from another era." With her first headlining dates already behind her and festival dates as well as a stint opening for U.S. pop-rock megaforce Imagine Dragons looming, Kings Elliot is on her way to establishing herself as one of altpop's leading up-and-comers.

Her bruising honesty and dedication to the craft of songwriting have already made her beloved by fans around the world, and she's already been called "a future star" by BBC6 music maven Chris Hawkins. Bored of the Circus adds to her impressive body of work with five beautifully wrought, astonishingly intimate songs.