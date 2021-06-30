Kingg Bucc Unveils Latest Single 'Going Harder'

After releasing his first two musical offerings of 2021"No Opps" and "We On It," the latter of which saw his Shazam counts peak in major cities like Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA, KINGG BUCC is now sharing his newest release. "Going Harder" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. This is the latest release off Kingg Bucc's upcoming EP SWIPER SEASON, STILL SWIPING.

The song embodies the wave of people rising from humble beginnings and finding new wealth and success amidst the global pandemic. Kingg Bucc hopes to evoke positive images of a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde duo by narrating from the perspective of a man in a relationship reflecting on the success story of himself and his partner.

Kingg Bucc's debut EP SWIPER SEASON was released in late 2019. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer DJ Hardwerk (Cardi B, Major Lazer, Camila Cabello), the EP included the singles, "Swiper Season," "Big Shot," and "Pick Sides." He also later introduced standout track, "Turn Me Up (Feat. NLE Choppa)." The official visual went on to quickly collect over 1M views.

The rising rapper has been highlighted by the Miami New Times. They went on to proclaim Kingg Bucc to be "the apotheosis of a Miami rapper. His savvy punchlines, signature blue dreadlock bonks, and a not-to-be underestimated temperament encapsulate his hometown of North Miami Beach...His unconventional approach to songwriting epitomizes a new generation of rap aficionados who are further diversifying the genre's cutthroat sound." Elevator Mag also raved, "Kingg Bucc is in a class of his own bringing a different look and sound."

Born in Haiti, raised in Bahamas and Miami's Little Haiti, Kingg Bucc has caused a sensation with his infectious melodies, clever punchlines, and over the top personality, earning acclaim as one of hip-hop's most striking new lyricists. Kingg Bucc began his musical journey on the streets of Miami, first imagining himself behind the boards as beatmaker and producer. It wasn't long before a high school acquaintance encouraged Kingg Bucc to pick up the mic himself, instantly displaying a distinct gift for cadence, metaphor, wit, and wordplay. "My musical DNA is different from The Bass Sound that Miami hip-hop is known for," Kingg Bucc says. "You'll hear music that borrows from different influences and brings cadence, metaphors, lyricism, humor, wit, and wordplay back into hip-hop."

Listen here: