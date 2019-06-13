King Princess Premieres Video For CHEAP QUEEN

Jun. 13, 2019  
Rising pop star King Princess unveils the Symone Ridgell-directed video for "Cheap Queen" and new interlude "Useless Phrases" today-watch and listen below. The first single off her highly anticipated forthcoming debut album, "Cheap Queen" is available on Zelig/Columbia Records.

This weekend, King Princess will perform at Bonnaroo in Tennessee. The performance follows a sold-out headline tour across North America and debuts at Coachella and Governors Ball, with further festival and headline shows planned around the world including Glastonbury, Leeds Festival and more.

Check out the video here:

"Cheap Queen" follows a breakout 2018 for King Princess. Her debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 200 million streams to date, while her debut EP, Make My Bed, was released to widespread critical acclaim. Since the release, King Princess has gone to collaborate with Fiona Apple for the reimagining of "I Know" earlier this year and share the critically acclaimed "Pussy Is God" which has streamed over 17 million times to date.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. The product of a musical family, she spent much of her childhood tinkering on the vintage Neve board in her father's Brooklyn studio, learning guitar and piano along the way. King Princess' debut album is set to for release this year.

KING PRINCESS LIVE

June 16

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Manchester, TN

June 22

Firefly Music Festival

Dover, DE

June 24

The Academy, Middle Abbey Street

Dublin, Ireland

June 26

Heaven

London, United Kingdom

June 28

Glastonbury Festival

Pilton, United Kingdom

June 29

Rockwerchter

Werchter, Belgium

July 27

West Riverfront Park

Detroit, MI

July 28

West Riverfront Park

Detroit, MI

August 3

Parc Jean-Drapeau

Montreal, Canada

August 23

Domaine National De Saint-Cloud

Saint Cloud, France

August 24

Richfield Avenue, Reading

Reading, United Kingdom

August 25

Leeds Festival

Leeds, United Kingdom


