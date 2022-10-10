Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

King Canyon Releases Debut Single 'keep On Movin'

"Keep on Movin" is the first single from King Canyon and part of their forthcoming full length due out this winter.

Oct. 10, 2022  

King Canyon, the supergroup collaboration consisting of Eric Krasno, Otis McDonald, and Mike Chiavaro has released their debut single "Keep on Movin," out now and available everywhere you stream music. "Keep on Movin" is the first single from King Canyon and part of their forthcoming full length due out this winter that features guest spots from Derek Trucks and Son Little. Stream and download "Keep on Movin": https://sym.ffm.to/keep-on-movin

Eric Krasno is a two-time GRAMMY winning guitarist, musician and producer best known for his work with Soulive, Lettuce, Tedeschi Trucks Band & Pretty Lights. Krasno has been nominated for a GRAMMY a total of seven times for Best Blues Album, Best Contemporary Blues, Best R&B, and Best Electronic Album. Otis McDonald is a producer/multi-instrumentalist best known for his large catalog that continues to be used in millions of videos across the internet. Mike Chiavaro is a Brooklyn based electric and upright bass player whose played with Richard Marx, Boy & Bear, among others. Combined they form King Canyon, blending their unique styles into an infectious groove filled project with healthy doses of R&B/Soul and funk. The vibe will resonate with fans of Khruangbin, Bobby Caldwell, Allman Brothers, Soulive, Lettuce, El Michels Affair, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Menehan Street Band, Durand Jones and the Indications, and Son Little.

In the perfect quarantine story the trio forged a relationship and has yet to meet in person. In April of 2020 in the midst of quarantine, Eric Krasno came across Otis McDonald's music on Instagram and immediately became a fan. Months later, McDonald who had been working on music with his longtime friend, Mike Chiavaro, enlisted Krasno to add in some guitar to the mix and before they knew it, the trio had an albums worth of material and thus King Canyon was born. The guys have still yet to meet in person, but despite this, the grooves are insatiable. The writing and feel are unlike any other projects these musicians have been involved with previously. Stay tuned for more music and the forthcoming self-titled debut album, dropping December 2, 2022 on Mixto Records.

"Keep on Movin" is out now, stream and download here: https://sym.ffm.to/keep-on-movin

