Kim Petras Releases Debut Album 'Feed The Beast'

GRAMMY-winning international pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has released her highly anticipated debut album Feed The Beast via Republic Records/Amigo Records.

With 15 tracks of pure pop perfection, Feed The Beast moves beyond the characters found in Kim’s past music to draw more from her personal life and is a declaration about being willing to be consumed by her biggest passion.

With pop music as her driving force, the album is Kim’s offering to her own beast that sees her embody a modern-day pop Andromeda – a spin on the classic Greek tale where the princess was about to be sacrificed to her beast. Unlike the tale, however, Kim has set out to rescue herself with a body of work that is heavily inspired by the euphoric Eurodance hits that she would lose herself in growing up.

Feed The Beast features the eagerly awaited stand out track “King of Hearts.” The song, which Kim recently debuted live at Governor’s Ball to an enthralled audience, is a shimmering pop confessional that sees her blaming herself for ignoring the red flags of a cheating ex.

The album also includes Kim’s latest buzzy hit “Alone” featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj, her #1, GRAMMY-winning, global platinum smash hit with Sam Smith “Unholy” and viral fan favorites like the body-positive “Coconuts” and beat-heavy single “brrr.”

Brand new tracks include party banger “uhoh,” a collaboration with alt-pop star BANKS on “BAIT,” a cathartic release about a relationship that didn’t work out (complete with a German yodel) on “Claws,” and an ode to self-indulgence on “Castle In The Sky.”

To celebrate the release of the album and her recently announced 34-date Feed The Beast World Tour produced by Live Nation, Kim will appear on NBC’s TODAY this morning, performing live on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series.

The North American leg of the Feed The Beast World Tour kicks off September 27 in Austin, TX, and will see Kim bring her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and San Diego. Kim will then embark on a UK/European run of shows beginning February 13 in Birmingham, UK which will bring her to cities overseas including Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam and Milan. PRESS HERE to watch Kim’s tour announcement video.

Various presales are available now ahead of the general on-sale beginning Monday, June 26 at 10am local time. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include Meet & Greet and photo op with Kim, early entry into the venue, and limited-edition merchandise items. Please visit KimPetras.com for tickets, pre-sale info, VIP packages, and tour info.

Kim is also slated to perform at festivals around the world this year, including Osheaga in Montreal on August 6, The Town in São Paulo on September 10, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas on September 24, and Corona Capital in Mexico City on November 18.

Kim is continuing a milestone year that has included winning her first (and LGBTQ history-making) GRAMMY Award (for “Unholy”) alongside Sam Smith, attending the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs, receiving the Billboard Women in Music Chartbreaker Award, and gracing the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Feed The Beast World Tour Dates

2023

Aug 4 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre (WiLD 94.9’s WAZZMATAZZ radio show)

Aug 6 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga (festival)

Sept 10 – São Paulo, Brazil – The Town (festival)

Sept 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful (festival)

Sep 27 – Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

Sep 30 – Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater

Oct 1 – Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena

Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 7 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

Oct 16 – Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct 18 – Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Oct 23 – Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

Oct 27 – Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Nov 8 – Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Nov 11 – Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Nov 14 – Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Nov 18 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital (festival)

Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 22 – San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

2024

Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Feb 19 - London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI

Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

Photo Credit: Luke Gilford