Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters & More to Headline Bonaroo Music Festival

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has shared the lineup for this year's edition of the internationally acclaimed camping festival, taking place June 15-18, 2023 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.

Bonnaroo 2023 will once again present a wide-ranging bill featuring a spectacular selection of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival, with live music and much more through the night and into early morning with special sunrise sets.

Highlights will include performances from Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, Fleet Foxes, and more. The legendary Bonnaroo Superjam will take place on Saturday, June 17, with more details to come. The complete Bonnaroo 2023 lineup is below.

Early Access On Sale beginning Thursday, January 12 at 10 am (CT), exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets; sign-ups are available now. A public On-Sale will follow if tickets remain. Options include General Admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), Platinum (4-Day), along with a limited range of 1-Day tickets (including General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum), General Admission Camping & Parking, premium and pre-pitched glamping options, and more.

Bonnaroo's General Admission tickets include over 150 performances on more than 10 stages, access to the entire campground, food for purchase from over 150 vendors (including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options), bars, concessions, free water stations, and more amenities throughout the park and campground.

GA+ tickets include all of the above along with unlimited access to the "Centeroo GA+ Lounge," with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, and concierge to assist with all festival needs; a full-service bar, a dedicated premium entrance lane at both gates into Centeroo, and more.

VIP and Platinum guests will enjoy a further number of exclusive upgrades, including dedicated close-in and on-field viewing areas; unlimited access to VIP and Platinum Lounges; express lanes at the Festival Store, commemorative festival gifts, and so much more. To learn more about GA+, VIP and Platinum, please see www.bonnaroo.com/premium-experiences.

A wide range of Camping & Parking options will be available, including Primitive Car Camping, Glamping, RVs, Backstage Camping, Accessible Camping, Groop Camping, Community Camping, and more. Premium Outeroo Camping Accommodations include pre-pitched Souvenir Tents, cool and comfortable Darkroom Tents, weatherproof Luxury Bell Tents, and spacious 2-person Wood Frame Safari Tents for the ultimate Bonnaroo camping experience. Premium "Power RV" slips are also available. Day Parking will be available for ticketholders not camping. For details, please visit www.bonnaroo.com/accommodations.

Hulu will return as the Official Streaming Destination of Bonnaroo this summer. Catch select performances exclusive to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost. Additional special footage and behind-the-scenes looks will also be available. Stay tuned for specific livestream schedules announced in the weeks prior to the festival.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is generously supported by Verizon, Toyota, PayPal, Allegiant, Corona Extra, and Hulu.

THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2023 LINEUP IS BELOW

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Zeds Dead

Liquid Stranger

070 Shake

Abraham Alexander

Big Freedia

Briscoe

Celisse

Cimafunk

CVC

Daily Bread

Dehd

Diarrhea Planet

Elephant Heart

Ezra Furman

JP Saxe

Mersiv

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Neighbor

Petey

Suki Waterhouse

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem

Vulfpeck

GRiZ

Portugal. The Man

Noah Kahan

Subtronics

Three 6 Mafia

Fleet Foxes

AFI

Sylvan Esso

Rina Sawayama

Charley Crockett

Morgan Wade

Alex G

MUNA

Diesel

Destroy Lonely

The Midnight

Knocked Loose

Matt Maeson

Peekaboo

black midi

Apashe

Emo Nite

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Madison Cunningham

Sampa the Great

Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta

Maddy O'Neal

Jupiter and Okwess

NotLö

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Odesza

Lil Nas X

Tyler Childers

My Morning Jacket

Louis the Child

Korn

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

JID

Sheryl Crow

STS9

Sofi Tukker

Big Wild

The Band Camino

Jenny Lewis

Yung Gravy

Remi Wolf

Bob Moses

Cory Wong

Ken Carson

Elderbrook

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Colony House

Walker & Royce

Devon Gilfillian

The Beths

Danielle Ponder

Giolì & Assia

Thee Sacred Souls

Night Tales

SuperJam

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Foo Fighters

Paramore

Marcus Mumford

The Revivalists

Alesso

Pixies

girl in red

Umphrey's McGee

Rebelution

Jacob Collier

Hippo Campus

Jauz

Peach Pit

Franz Ferdinand

Men I Trust

MK

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Amber Mark

Wax Motif

Kip Moore

Makaya McCraven

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Paris Jackson

Rome In Silver