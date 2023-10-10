Kembe X Drops Off 'Pole Vaulting' with Hippie Sabotage

Stream Kembe X’s latest single “Pole Vaulting” out now and stay tuned for much more to come this year. 

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE With Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Photo 4 Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE

Kembe X Drops Off 'Pole Vaulting' with Hippie Sabotage

Hailing from South Chicago and affiliated with the esteemed TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment), Kembe X, who is on a daring mission to fuse the realms of nostalgic hip-hop, experimental trap, and electronic soul, reunites with the brother duo Hippie Sabotage for an unprecedented trap hit “Pole Vaulting“ available to stream now on all digital platforms via BMR/The Orchard.

Known for his work with artists such as Isaiah Rashad, Reason, Guapdad4000, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul, “Pole Vaulting” unleashes Kembe X’s full arsenal as a rapper, as well as Hippie Sabotage’s dark, gritty production.

Set as a stylistic departure from his previous work, this trap joint showcases Kembe X’s high-pitched, raspy vocal timbre, juxtaposed with resonant 808 kick drums. Coupled with zany punchlines, his relentless flow finds perfect synergy with the busy hi-hat rhythms. In a testament to his versatility, “Pole Vaulting” again highlights Kembe X’s prowess in seamlessly navigating diverse styles.

“I am an observer, I observe myself, and I observe others. Those observations allow me to express feelings that are directly reflective of my experience, as well as replicate the feelings of literally anybody else that I’ve ever gotten to know,” shares Kembe X.

“It’s a way that I get to use my imagination. I can go from being very reserved to very impulsive, so the rush of being in the moment is something that comes across in my stuff as well. I would say that my ultimate intention with my music is to find new ways to show love and have compassion for people in situations where we would usually judge them. And to encourage free expression. I think I do that by being vulnerable and finding new ways to express the things that I feel and the things that I’ve seen whether that be through my words or the emotional movement of a verse, hook, beat or track list.”

Kembe X stands as a beacon of innovation in a musical landscape often mired in conformity. His music, with over 10.7 million UGC views on TikTok and 5 million views on YouTube, has ignited a cultural wave, resonating across platforms. Accumulating a staggering 33.5 million Spotify streams, Kembe X’s tracks encapsulate the essence of his artistry. 

Beyond mere numbers, Kembe X's compositions, from the introspective depths of "Voices" and "Cozy Forever" to the bluesy contemplation of "Body Language" and "Anyway," paint a poignant picture of battling depression, touching hearts and minds.

His magnetic stage presence has left an indelible mark, from headlining the Hippie Sabotage Tour in 2016 to sharing the stage in the ScHoolboy Q CrasHtalk Tour in 2019, not to mention legendary performances at Rolling Loud Miami from 2014 to 2017 and Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2017, solidifying his status as a festival favorite.

Stream Kembe X’s latest single “Pole Vaulting” out now and stay tuned for much more to come this year. 

Photo Credit: Michael Paredes



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nicolle Galyon Unveils Surprise EP Second Wife This Friday Photo
Nicolle Galyon Unveils Surprise EP 'Second Wife' This Friday

Nicolle Galyon, an award-winning songwriter with 10 No. 1s, has made a career writing about her hometown, heartbreak and strength, with a nostalgia that has surpassed her age. Married to fellow hit songwriter (George Strait, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney) Rodney Clawson her entire adult life, Galyon releases a surprise EP.

2
Video: Stephen Wilson Jr. Shares Grief Is Only Love Acoustic Performance Photo
Video: Stephen Wilson Jr. Shares 'Grief Is Only Love' Acoustic Performance

Following the release of his critically-acclaimed debut double album søn of dad via Big Loud Records, Indiana-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. has shared a moving acoustic performance video for “Grief Is Only Love.” 

3
Video: Brandy Clark Releases New Music Video for Dear Insecurity Photo
Video: Brandy Clark Releases New Music Video for 'Dear Insecurity'

The music video for Brandy Clark’s collaboration with Brandi Carlile, is out now. Directed by Trey Fanjoy (Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert), the poignant video follows several characters, including Clark, as they confront and overcome personal struggles and self-doubt. Plus, check out her upcoming tour dates now!

4
JP Saxe Announces New Dates on A Grey Area World Tour Photo
JP Saxe Announces New Dates on 'A Grey Area World Tour'

JP Saxe has announced two new dates on his upcoming “A Grey Area World Tour.” The 50-date worldwide tour kicks off January 27, 2023 in Edmonton, AB, before stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Mexico City, Chicago, Ft Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & MoreVideo: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & More
Billy Joel Adds April Show at Madison Square Garden; 10 Shows RemainingBilly Joel Adds April Show at Madison Square Garden; 10 Shows Remaining
Sheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Triple-Grammy-Winning 'Tuesday Night Music Club' With Newly Mastered Vinyl EditionSheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Triple-Grammy-Winning 'Tuesday Night Music Club' With Newly Mastered Vinyl Edition
Video: GUTEBNERG Stars Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLONVideo: GUTEBNERG Stars Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLON

Videos

Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL