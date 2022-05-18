Kelsey Waldon Confirms 'No Regular Dog' Headline Tour

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Kelsey Waldon will embark on her nationwide "No Regular Dog Tour" this summer with newly confirmed shows at Brooklyn's Knitting Factory, Philadelphia's MilkBoy, Seattle's Tractor Tavern, Portland's Polaris Hall, Austin's 3TEN ACL, Fort Worth's Tulips FTW, Lexington's The Burl, Los Angeles' Hotel Café and Nashville's Basement East among several others.

Waldon will also join Robert Earl Keen for select dates later this month. See below for complete itinerary. Tickets for the headline tour go on-sale this Friday, May 20 at 10:00am local time, full details can be found here.

The upcoming performances celebrate Waldon's highly anticipated new album, No Regular Dog, which will be released August 12 via Oh Boy Records (pre-order here). In advance of the release, new song, "Sweet Little Girl," recently debuted, of which Billboard praises, "she sings over instrumentation that recalls the freewheeling best of '70s country music, as Waldon's vocal embodies a certain bruised innocence."

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles' Dave's Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon's most personal songwriting to date.

With these eleven songs, including "Season's Ending," a tribute to Waldon's mentor John Prine, and "Simple as Love," the first love song she's written, Waldon solidifies her position as one of music's most authentic voices-turning the harsh truths of loss, self-doubt and sacrifice into songs that soothe and brighten the soul. Greatly influenced by sounds of the past, the record highlights the immense depth of Waldon's musicality, mining inspiration from mid-century bluegrass, '60s soul and '70s country-rock.

Reflecting on the record, Waldon shares, "I hope that these songs are able to live with people and help make the world a little better, because I think that's a big part of what my job is. At the end of the day, I'm so thankful for my passion for music because it's sustained me throughout my whole life, and now I want it to do the same for other people. And if anyone's struggling, I hope they can recognize the 'No Regular Dog' within themselves, and start to see how much they're really worth."

Additionally, Jennings shares, "Kelsey Waldon is a top shelf artist who feels a deep responsibility to country music, the preservation of its history, and the quality of its future. I would say country music is in good hands."

In addition to Waldon (vocals, acoustic guitar) and Jennings (piano, organ, synths), No Regular Dog also features Waldon's touring band-Nate Felty (drums), Alec Newnam (bass) and Brett Resnick (pedal steel), alongside special guests Doug Pettibone (dobro, guitar) and Aubrey Richmond (fiddle), as well as background vocals from Kyshona Armstrong, Mickie Conley, Maureen Murphy and Kristen Rogers.

No Regular Dog is Waldon's fourth studio album and the follow up to 2019's White Noise/ White Lines-her Oh Boy Records debut. Released to overwhelming critical praise, the record landed on several "Best of 2019" lists including NPR Music, Paste, Stereogum, The Fader, The Bitter Southerner and Rolling Stone, who declared, "a stunning album that gave voice to rural folk...while Waldon's work is often referred to as steeped in the past, it's actually focused on rewriting perceptions to shape a more vibrant, complete future."

Additionally, NPR Music praised, "she's undoubtedly proving to be a force. Growing up in a small Kentucky town, Waldon has a lot to say about emotional and personal independence throughout her music" and American Songwriter proclaimed, "her finest, most personal and diverse work yet, one that pushes boundaries yet remains firmly ensconced in the roots folk/country genre she calls home."

Raised in Monkey's Eyebrow, KY and now based outside of Nashville, Waldon has performed across the world, including shows with John Prine, Tanya Tucker, Brandy Clark, Jamey Johnson, The Steeldrivers and Tyler Childers in addition to her own extensive headline tours.

KELSEY WALDON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, May 20 at 10:00am local time

May 20-Tulsa, OK-Cain's Ballroom*

May 21-Fort Worth, TX-Will Rogers Auditorium*

May 27-Asheville, NC-The Orange Peel*

May 28- Ponte Verda, FL-Ponte Verda Concert Hall*

May 29-Ponte Verda, FL-Ponte Verda Concert Hall*

May 31-Tampa, FL-Tampa Theatre*

June 1-Savannah, GA-District Live*

June 11-Pineville, KY-Laurel Cove Music Festival 2022

June 14-Hamburg, Germany-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 15-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 16-London, United Kingdom-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 18-London, United Kingdom-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 19-Manchester, United Kingdom-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 21-Glasgow, United Kingdom-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 22-Dublin, Ireland-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

July 14-Spring Green, WI-sty Barn

July 15-Chicago, IL- Country on Western Music Festival at Barney Callaghan's Pub

July 16-St. Louis, MO-Old Rock House

August 4-Middlesboro, KY-Levitt Amp

August 11-Vienna, VA-Jammin Java

August 12-Brooklyn, NY-The Knitting Factory

August 13-Philadelphia, PA-MilkBoy

August 25-Newport, KY-Southgate House

August 26-Gary, IN-Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana - Café Stage

August 27-Indianapolis, IN-The Hi-Fi

October 5-Ann Arbor, MI-The Ark

October 7-Davenport, IA-Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel

October 8-St. Paul, MN-Turf Club

October 9-Madison, WI-High Noon Saloon

October 11-Columbia, MO-Rose Music Hall

October 12-Des Moines, IA-Wooly's

October 14-Denver, CO-Cervantes' Other Side

October 15-Fort Collins, CO-The Coast

October 18-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room

October 20-Spokane, WA-Lucky You Lounge

October 21-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern

October 22-Portland, OR-Polaris Hall

October 25-Arcata, CA-Arcata Theatre Lounge

October 27-Felton, CA-Felton Music Hall

October 28-Los Angeles, CA-The Hotel Café

October 30-Palm Springs, CA-The Alibi

November 2-Phoenix, AZ-Last Exit Live

November 4-Austin, TX-3TEN ACL

November 5-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

November 6-Fort Worth, TX-Tulips FTW

November 8-Oklahoma City, OK-Ponyboy

November 10-Louisville, KY-Zanzabar

November 11-Lexington, KY-The Burl

November 12-Bowling Green, KY-The Warehouse at Mt. Victor

November 30-Boston, MA-Café 939

December 2-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Café

December 3-Huntington, WV-The Loud

December 9-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle

December 10-Charlotte, NC-The Evening Muse

December 15-Atlanta, GA-Smith's Olde Bar

December 16-Nashville, TN-The Basement East

*supporting Robert Earl Keen