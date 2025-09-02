Keith Urban, Aaron Raitiere, & More to CMA To Perform at C2C London in March

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Country Music Association will return to London with the CMA Songwriters Series featuring a mix of artists and songwriters. Serving as the official kickoff of C2C London, the week begins with a CMA Songwriters Series at indigo at the O2 on Thursday 12 March, featuring a lineup of performers including Keith Urban, Aaron Raitiere, Ashley Cooke, Kristian Bush and Meg McRee.

“What makes this work so meaningful is seeing how Country Music continues to connect with audiences far beyond the U.S.,” says Meredith Goucher, CMA Director, International Relations & Development. “As the trade association for our industry, CMA is committed to supporting the creators, businesses, and professionals who bring this genre to life. Every year, C2C and our Songwriters Series remind us that this genre resonates universally, its stories, its craft, its heart. We’re grateful for our partners at C2C and the fans who attend from across the U.K., Europe, and beyond who champion Country Music and help us build an even more vibrant global community.”

Ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday 3 December at 10am GMT for O2 Priority members, followed by the C2C past-bookers pre-sale on Thursday 4 December at 10am GMT. General on-sale opens Friday 5 December at 10am GMT. To purchase tickets, visit here.

Since 2005, CMA Songwriters Series has presented more than 100 shows in cities including Austin, Belfast, Chicago, Dublin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Toronto and Washington, D.C. at the renowned Library of Congress and John F. Kennedy Center.

Artists and songwriters who have participated in the series internationally include Cam, Shy Carter, Luke Combs, Ross Copperman, Luke Dick, Russell Dickerson, Dalton Dover, Charles Esten, Wyatt Flores, Nicole Galyon, Natalie Hemby, Randy Houser, Ashley Gorley, Mickey Guyton, Levi Hummon, Marcus Hummon, Brett James, Mac McAnally, Shane McAnally, Martina McBride, Lori McKenna, Ashley Monroe, Kip Moore, Maren Morris, Liz Rose, Darius Rucker, Caitlyn Smith, Nate Smith, Laura Veltz, Tucker Wetmore, Drake White, Lainey Wilson and Chris Young.

Keith Urban Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jordan Curtis Hughes

Aaron Raitiere Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen