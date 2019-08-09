Kazu Releases Jacques Greene MEO Remix

Following the release of the second single "Meo" from forthcoming solo LP Adult Baby, out September 13th via the artist's own Adult Baby Records, avant-pop icon and Blonde Redhead singer KAZU shares a rework by Canadian producer Jacques Greene. Greene moves the swelling orchestral composition between minimal electronic and experimental pop with a slight house twist, bringing new life to an already vivid single.

Listen to the Jacques Greene "Meo" remix on your favorite streaming service now .

Jacques Greene is the artist name of Philippe Aubin-Dionne. The Montreal-born and raised DJ/producer is one of dance music's most captivating and enigmatic talents. Producing for vocalists Katy B, Tinashe and How To Dress Well and remixing Radiohead, Shlohmo and others, Jacques Greene has expanded his collaborations to include fashion with cult Canadian designer Rad Hourani and art institutions including London's Tate Modern.

Jacques Greene's sparkling original productions include the genre defining "Another Girl," a house anthem with future RnB leanings that would go on to inspire countless imitations.

The video for "Meo" originally functioned as the soundtrack to the Adult Baby visual album trailer directed by Eva Michon. Watch "Meo" here.

Having recently toured the US with Blonde Redhead, KAZU will return to North America this October, performing songs from her first solo LP Adult Baby live for the first time. Full dates below.

North America

Oct. 10 - Toronto @ Longboat Hall

Oct.11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

Oct. 12 - Chicago @ Constellation

Oct. 14 - Portland @ Polaris Hall

Oct. 15 - Seattle @ Columbia City Theater

Oct. 16 - San Francisco @ The Chapel

Oct. 18 - Los Angeles @ Lodge Room

Oct. 19 - San Diego @ U.C.

Europe

Nov. 16 - Rome (IT) @ Monk Club

Nov. 18 - Berlin (DE) @ Privatclub

Nov. 19 - Milan (IT) @ Santeria

Nov. 20 - London (UK) @ Moth Club

Nov. 22 - Paris (F) @ Les Etoiles

Nov. 24 - Amsterdam (NL) @ Zonnehuis

Nov. 26 - Bruxelles (BE) @ Botanique / AUTUMN FALLS





