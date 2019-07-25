Kayzo Drops New Single CRUEL LOVE feat. shYbeast and Frank Zummo

The new single "Cruel Love" from KAYZO featuring shYbeast (also known as I See Star's frontman Devin Oliver) and Sum 41 drummer Frank Zummo is out now on Ultra Music. An emotional single with powerful instrumentals and heartfelt lyrics, "Cruel Love" bridges dance and rock with hard hitting drums and multiple anticipating build ups into a smooth memorable chorus.

With lyrics such as 'I don't know where I am going but I can't be far off,' "Cruel Love" aims to tug at one's genuine emotions of feeling lost while KAYZO builds an electronic frame around the compelling tune. The track's corresponding video is also available today.

Watch the video here:

"Cruel Love" follows Kayzo x Yultron's recently released collaboration ("Night Terror") with Of Mice and Men, ("Up In Flames") with Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low, Underoath ("Wasted Space"), Blessthefall ("Before The Storm') and "Alone" with New England-based post- hardcore band Our Last Night. Be on the lookout for a new album from KAYZO by the end of summer.

About KAYZO:

Houston-born, Los Angeles-based producer/DJ KAYZO, née Hayden Capuozzo, is one of the fastest-rising electronic artists of this decade. His versatile sound-high-energy melodies bestrewn with pummeling beats-defies genres and challenges sonic boundaries: in one single song, he'll traverse heavy metal via shredding guitar solos, dubstep-heavy bass, hardstyle-fueled aggression, and hypnotizing psytrance loops. His flexibility as a producer has earned him official releases with all the top dogs in electronic music and has garnered him collaborations with and remix duties for electronic giants like DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, and SLANDER, among many others. Taking the electronic-rock hybrid to new ground, he remixed the 2000 alt-metal smash hit "Last Resort" from nu metal icons Papa Roach. Dubbed a "real smasher" by Billboard, the remix has amassed more than 17 million Spotify streams. Elsewhere, the dubstep monster "Wake Up," his collaboration with RIOT, counts more than 21 million streams on Spotify, with an additional 3 million on SoundCloud. His bass-fluid, shapeshifting sound and bold take on production has come to define KAYZO's electrifying style and creatively experimental direction, as best captured on OVERLOAD, his debut artist album. Released January 2018 on his own Welcome Records imprint, distributed by Ultra Music, OVERLOAD encapsulated the new KAYZO sound: a stimulating, cross-genre blend of rock theatrics and electronic futurism. A tastemaker in his own right, KAYZO founded his own artist-run imprint, Doghouse Recordings in 2016 which he later relaunched as Welcome Records in 2017. He also hosts his biweekly Doghouse Radio show, which airs every other Friday at 4pm PT/7pm ET on SiriusXM Channel 730 as part of Insomniac Radio. Recognized as one of Billboard Dance's 100 Artists of 2019, KAYZO is today a bona fide global act.





