Katy Perry Drops Deluxe Edition of New Album '1432'

With holiday celebrations at hand, Katy Perry has a special gift for her fans – 1432, the deluxe edition of her new album. Released via Capitol Records in digital format, the new edition features four additional tracks, including the never-before released “OK,” alongside the album’s original 11 songs.

After opening with a gentle acoustic guitar, “OK” erupts into the infectious, inspirational chorus, as Katy pledges, “I’ll never let you drown / no matter if you’re up or down.” Setting the stage for the New Year, the anthemic song exudes hope, celebrating personal growth and confidence as new ambitions crystalize and relationships are rejuvenated.

A bold, exuberant dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message, the album’s original 11 songs include “Lifetimes,” ”I’m His, He’s Mine” Ft. Doechii, ”Gimme Gimme” Ft. 21 Savage, “Gorgeous” Ft. Kim Petras and “Artificial” Ft. JID.

After launching 143 with a sold-out headline show for over 100,000 fans at Rock in Rio in Brazil in September 2024, Katy is excited to return to the road. The global pop superstar will kick off The Lifetimes Tour on April 23, 2025, with the first of three shows at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The arena run will also take her to Monterrey and Guadalajara, MX, Australia, Canada, South America, the UK and Europe.

Katy will appear as the guest judge on the season premiere episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which returns for its 17th season on January 3, 2025. Earlier this year, Katy received the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs and performed a show-stopping, career-spanning medley of her biggest hits, which included the debut television performances of two singles from 143 – “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE,” with a surprise appearance by Doechii, and “LIFETIMES.” View the medley HERE.

ABOUT KATY PERRY:

Since Katy Perry’s Capitol Records debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 115 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks. The biggest-selling female artist in Capitol history, Katy is one of only twelve artists in history to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their solo single releases – and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to achieve the elite status of having 10 million RIAA-certified units for a single in 2015. She was also the first artist in RIAA history to earn three RIAA Diamond singles – for “Firework,” “Dark Horse” and “Roar.” Since then, she’s added a few more to her collection with “California Gurls” (feat. Snoop Dogg), “E.T”, and both “Teenage Dream” the SINGLE AND ALBUM going DIAMOND. Katy now has six singles and one album for a total of SEVEN Diamond-certified titles.

Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child’s right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR’s Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety’s Power of Women distinction in 2021 for her work with her own foundation, the Firework Foundation, whose mission is to empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts.

Katy has similarly focused her entrepreneurial flair towards her eponymous shoe line, Katy Perry Collections, as well as for selective companies working to improve health and wellness. She sits on the Board of Bragg, makers of the celebrated Apple Cider Vinegar, has been an early backer of Impossible Foods, the plant-based meat producer, and is an active investor in Apeel Sciences, a company focused on plant-derived shelf-life extension technology for fresh produce that improves quality and reduces food waste, and Samsara, an enviro-tech company creating infinite recycling to end plastic pollution. Most recently, Katy co-founded De Soi, a line of sparkling ready-to-drink non-alcoholic apéritifs with natural adaptogens, in partnership with AMASS, maker of clean botanics.

Katy has just wrapped her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, PLAY. When “American Idol” returned to the air in 2018, Katy joined as a judge. She just completed her seventh, and final, consecutive season on the show. Her new album, 143, is out now.

Photo credit: Jack Bridgland

