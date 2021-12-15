Katy Perry & Alesso Announce New Single 'When I'm Gone'

Alesso & Katy Perry will release "When I'm Gone" globally on Wednesday, December 29, at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. Pre-save here.

The vibrant new dance track marks the iconic artists' first collaboration together. They wrote the song with Alida Garpestad Peck, Rami Yacoub, Space Primates' Nathan Cunningham and Marc Sibley, and Alma Goodman

The official music video for Alesso & Katy Perry "When I'm Gone" will receive a massive worldwide premiere Monday, January 10, on ESPN at halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The two global superstars will be ringing in 2022 with their fans. Hot off the release of his long-anticipated winter floor-filler "Somebody To Use," which he had been teasing on his live sets for the past two years, Alesso will play two shows in Miami on New Year's Eve and headline Omnia Las Vegas on New Year's Day. In the lead-up to the holiday weekend, he'll also play shows in Toronto and Boston and perform at Decadence in Phoenix and Denver. See below for itinerary.

Katy will launch "PLAY," her first-ever Las Vegas residency, on Wednesday, December 29, at Resorts World, Las Vegas. "PLAY" will run through March 19, 2022, and will include exclusive New Year's Eve and New Year's Day performances. For details, visit here.

Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. She boasts an impressive 40M + monthly listeners on Spotify with over 20M followers on the platform. Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified PLATINUM and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly two billion combined streams to date.

Views of her 2013 video "Roar" and 2014 "Dark Horse" have recently surpassed three billion views - making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.

Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety's Power of Women distinction in 2021.