Katrina from Katrina & The Waves' Album and New Single Out Now

Katrina from Katrina & The Waves releases a new single, I Want to Love Again on Friday 28th August. I Want to Love Again is the second track to be taken from Katrina's new album Hearts, Loves & Babys which is released on 28th August.

The album is available here. Listen to the single below.

"A friend asked me to write something for her," Katrina commented, "When her partner died, I could see she felt lonely and wanted to find someone, she wanted to love again.

"The song was short listed for Eurovision 2020. I was inspired by infectious Euro Pop and wanted to write something with a positive, anthemic plea and to say 'I want to love again, I'm ready to love again' is a beautiful statement."

Born in the U.S., Katrina grew up with the West Coast sound and inspired by Motown and girl groups such as The Shangri-Las and The Shirelles before she moved to the UK in 1976. Here, with fellow American Vince de la Cruz, Katrina formed the band Mama's Cookin'.

In 1983 Katrina and Vince joined The Waves (a Cambridge based band with Kimberley Rew) and she picked up on some of their musical influences such as Etta James, Velvet Underground and the Stones.

The band became Katrina & The Waves, and recorded an album of original material, which was picked up by a Canadian label. Katrina & The Waves had their first big break in 1984 when The Bangles covered their song Going Down to Liverpool.

The first album was re-recorded and remixed with single Walking On Sunshine giving Katrina & The Waves a worldwide hit in 1985. The song has been played over 2.5 million times on US radio and featured on the soundtrack of a host of films before lending its title to the Leona Lewis film musical in 2014.

Katrina & The Waves were nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist and followed up with hits in the US (Do You Want Crying) and the UK (Sun Street) as they toured the world.

In 1997 Katrina & The Waves' Love Shine a Light won the Eurovision Song Contest with the largest ever margin, followed by an unprecedented four consecutive appearances on Top Of The Pops and a No. 3 in the UK Charts.

Following the break-up of Katrina & The Waves, Katrina had a daily show on BBC Radio 2 for a year and a half. And has published two books Peggy Lee Loves London: My London Guide (2013) and Metropoodle: My Cornwall Guide (Kindle 2017).

More recently Katrina released her first solo album for ten years Blisland in 2015 and the compilation The Very Best Of Katrina & The Waves (2017) and has been busy touring with her band and other artists from the 1980s.

