Katie Dey Releases Video For DISSOLVING

Today, Katie Dey has shared a cinematic video, directed by John TerEick and Dakota Sillyman for "dissolving," the latest from her new album solipsisters, out now via Run For Cover.

solipsisters, the follow-up to 2016's Flood Network, is a lost communique sent hurtling through the empty black of space. In these songs, Katie Dey refuses to be bound within the frailty of human form. solipsisters insists, lovingly, that our true home lies somewhere just beyond. Her voices crackles as it reaches out, crumbling into the gorgeousness of decay as it reaches toward heaven and falls back down again and again. For all their loveliness, Dey's songs are rooted in sorrow, in the tacit acknowledgment that this world was never safe for us. On solipsisters, Dey is resolute. Surrounded by whining whisper synths that mimic the cacophony of a dying world, her trembling voice pushes on into infinity. solipsisters is a dream made real. Here, Dey creates a world beyond the body, a world beyond the world. Here, at last, we are finally laid to rest, with one another, safe.

Watch the video here:





