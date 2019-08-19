Kathy Lette GIRLS NIGHT OUT Comes To Just For Laughs Sydney

Australian/British author Kathy Lette returns to Australia for two stand up performances including an appearance at Just For Laughs Sydney.

It's a psychological strip tease taking us from Puberty Blues to Menopause Blues, with tales of love, lust, men, marriage, pregnancy, childbirth, mastitis, sexist bosses, teenage-daughter-wrangling, ageing, toy boys, making the Queen laugh, hiding Julian Assange in her attic, tongue kissing Prince William and Close Encounters of the George Clooney Kind, en route.

She also talks poignantly about the trials, tribulations and hilarity of raising a child on the autistic spectrum. So, grab your girlfriends and come along. Wit, warmth and full-frontal frankness guaranteed. (Men, attend at your own risqué!)

Kathy Lette is a celebrated and outspoken comic writer with an inimitable take on serious issues. With 14 best-selling novels to her name, including Puberty Blues (later made into a movie and television series) and Mad Cow (with the movie starting Joanna Lumley and Anna Friel) she is one of the pioneering voices of contemporary feminism. She cites her career highlights to include once teaching Stephen Fry a word, Salman Rushdie the limbo and scripting Julian Assange's cameo in the Simpsons 500th episode.

Come and have a Girls' Night Out with Kathy Lette!

www.kathylette.com

www.justforlaughs.sydney

www.abpresents.com.au





