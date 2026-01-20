Katelyn Tarver to Embark on Spring 2026 Headline Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singer-songwriter and actress Katelyn Tarver has announced her Spring 2026 headline tour, kicking off April 30 in Chicago. The tour announcement follows the recent news of her third studio album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, which arrives March 6 via Nettwerk.

Tarver wrote and recorded Tell Me How You Really Feel with longtime collaborators Grammy-nominated producer Mikey Reaves (Luke Combs, Jelly Roll) and Chad Copelin (Sasha Alex Sloan, Sufjan Stevens), created in the aftermath of the end of her ten-year marriage in 2024.

Inspiration for the album came from unexpected places, including comedians such as Ali Wong. Tarver shares, “There’s a parallel between comedy and turning real-life situations into art. I had watched Ali’s special ‘Single Lady’ about her life post-divorce. I thought it was powerful to be as honest as possible. I said, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever make another album like this again, so I might as well go for it.’ The title is a direct statement — ‘Tell me the truth. Tell me how you feel. Tell me everything.’ She adds, “I hope this album can be a companion to you if you’re trying to forge your own path. I want you to get a better sense of me, but I also want to empower you to share your story, live your truth, and be vulnerable. That’s what connects us all.”

In addition to new songs, the album includes previously released 2025 singles “The Price,” “$82 at Erewhon,” “Strange Weather,” “Don’t Eat Pray Love,” and “#1."

Tarver spent much of 2025 touring worldwide with Big Time Rush and starting up again in February with arena shows in Mexico, South America, Australia, Dubai, and Japan. She is set to appear in a recurring role in a highly anticipated upcoming Netflix comedy series starring Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon, set to premiere in spring 2026.

Pre-sale for Katelyn Tarver’s Spring 2026 headline tour is now open, and tickets go on sale Friday, January 23, 10am local time. For more info and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

TOUR DATES:

April 30 — Chicago, IL — Schubas

May 8 — Toronto, ON — Garrison

May 12 — New York, NY — Baby’s All Right

May 13 — Washington, DC — Songbyrd

May 16 — Nashville, TN — Cannery Hall

May 17 — Atlanta, GA — Aisle 5

May 20 — San Francisco, CA — Café du Nord

May 24 — Los Angeles, CA — Echoplex

About Katelyn Tarver:

LA-based artist Katelyn Tarver first made waves with her viral 2017 anthem “You Don’t Know,” which has amassed over 84M+ Spotify streams. She has shared the stage with James Bay, Donovan Woods, and Elle King, and recently completed a full-circle moment touring with Big Time Rush on their 2025–2026 IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE tour.

In addition to her music career, Tarver has appeared in Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, HBO’s Ballers, and won as a contestant on NBC’s Songland. She will next appear in a forthcoming Netflix comedy series starring Will Ferrell, set to premiere in 2026.

Photo Credit: Phil Chester & Sara Byrne