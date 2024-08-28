Kate Bollinger Shares Dual Singles 'Lonely' & 'Sweet Devil'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kate Bollinger, the Virginia-born, LA-based multidisciplinary artist, has released a pair of new singles “Lonely” and “Sweet Devil.” Though the tracks appear on her kaleidoscopic new album, Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind, due September 27th on Ghostly International, the tracks will also be released as a limited edition 7”. The two songs show the breadth of the album, which can feel like flipping through your coolest friend’s record collection or scanning a mixtape filled with gems. “Lonely” offers one of its most intimate moments, a homespun piano ballad written with Matthew E. White that fits into a lineage of stripped-back pop classics dating back to The Beatles. The haunting B-side “Sweet Devil” smolders like a jazz standard as interpreted by Feist at her smokiest. “Sweet Devil” is accompanied by a music video, which Bollinger directed, edited and starred in herself.

“My friend Matt (Matthew E. White) and I began getting together and writing songs every couple of weeks or so, back when I lived in Virginia. On October 2nd of 2020, we met up for the first time on the tiny basketball court outside his studio with a keyboard and a vocal mic going through an amp, and wrote one of many since-abandoned songs. ‘Sweet Devil’ and ‘Lonely’ are two of our surviving collaborations,” Bollinger says of the tracks.

Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind, which casts a collage-like vision that’s instantly memorable and uniquely mystifying, has received early praise from outlets such as Pitchfork, The FADER, PAPER Magazine, Paste, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan and more.

FALL NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/5 - Boulder CO - eTown Hall

10/7 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry +

10/8 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall +

10/10 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall +

10/11 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus +

10/12 - Boston, MA - Arts at The Armory +

10/13 - Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church +

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg +

10/16 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg #

10/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club #

10/18 - Washington, DC - Black Cat #

10/19 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern #

10/21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room) #

10/22 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy #

10/24 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl ^

10/25 - Nashville, TN - Third Man ^

10/26 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway ^

10/28 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge ^

10/29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head ^

10/30 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

11/12 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium %

11/14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom %

11/15 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's %

11/16 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club %

11/17 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern %

11/20 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room %

11/21 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent %

11/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom %

+ Support from Sharp Pins

# Support from The Beak Trio

^ Support from Anastasia Coope

% Support from Tchotchke

Inspired by pop, rock, and folk songs of the 1960s, Bollinger and her band — including collaborators Jacob Grissom, Adam Brisbin, Matthew E. White, and Sam Evian — favor the eclectic, melodic, and majestic, supporting intimate, stream-of-consciousness lyricism with classic instrumentation. It's a collection of pop songs, polished yet scrappy with an underlying punk spirit, navigating life, relationships, and growing up.

Armed with endless hooks and wildly shifting textures, Bollinger can seem as much like a songwriter as an art-house auteur, crafting the soundtrack and scenery for a non-existent movie. Bollinger studied film in college, and recently directed the striking music video for Jessica Pratt’s single “World on a String.” Fittingly Bollinger always has a hand in her visuals, and often envisions them as the songs themselves take shape.

Written during a period of transience and change, Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind was made to resemble a mixtape—something carefully crafted and delivered from just one person to another. In sharing this music with listeners, Bollinger took inspiration from her own formative encounters with art: quietly worshiping the early musical projects of her older brothers, attending local shows in Charlottesville and feeling empowered to write songs of her own, inheriting burned CDs from older classmates and finding a portal to another world. (Working with her friends Emma Collins and Evangeline Neuhart on the visual accompaniment, Bollinger assures the entire project feels equally communal and intuitive.) Sublimating a lifetime’s worth of musical connections into a concise 11 songs, Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind captures a rare sense of purpose and ambition for a debut record, managing to feel cozily familiar while still packed full of surprises. And in her gently playful and emotionally resonant performances, Bollinger sounds as enraptured by the mystery as anyone.

Tracklisting

1. What’s This About (La La La La)

2. To Your Own Devices

3. Any Day Now

4. God Interlude

5. Lonely

6. Running

7. In A Smile

8. Postcard From A Cloud

9. I See It Now

10. Sweet Devil

11. All This Time

Photo Credit: Leanna Kaiser

Comments