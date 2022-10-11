Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kat Leigh Drops Debut Self-Titled EP

Kat Leigh Drops Debut Self-Titled EP

Their new EP is out now via BMG.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Singer-songwriter Kat Leigh (they/them) has released their debut self-titled EP, produced by Erik Ron (Panic! At the Disco, Set It Off, Godsmack), via BMG.

The 21-year-old used the pandemic lockdown as an opportunity to focus on their creativity; writing material for their debut EP, filming videos, painting, and taking photos. Musically, Kat's influences span genres ranging from Tyler the Creator to Avril Lavigne to Amy Winehouse.

Lyrically, Kat boldly channels uncomfortable topics and underrepresented experiences. Over the course of five tracks, they explore their mother's illness and the emotional fallout which surrounded it, their parent's divorce, sexual harassment, and gender identity through poignant and relatable lyrics.

Though Kat initially took to music as a means of distraction and cathartics, they hope to create a sense of community and let others know they are not alone.

Listen to the new single here:

