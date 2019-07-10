Kassi Ashton Throws Epic FIELD PARTY in Her Brand New Music Video

Kassi Ashton, one of the most compelling rising stars in Nashville, has today unveiled the new music video for her song "Field Party". The upbeat, anthemic song calls for nothing short of a fun and energetic party, and that's exactly what the video delivers. The clip features Kassi with her friends in a field outside of an old factory in Nashville, TN, celebrating, drinking and dancing the night away.

Refinery29 premiered the video this morning, lauding it a "vibrant, playful music video." Read Kassi's interview with Refinery29 HERE and watch the video here:

The music video was directed by Kirstin Barlowe, with whom Kassi collaborated previously for "Violins" and "Pretty Shiny Things." "Field Party" was officially released on June 28th, 2019 and was produced by Luke Laird and co-written by Kassi.

"We all celebrate the same. We all want to be with people we love, get loose without judgement, and be happy. That's what I wanted - the trippiest field party that anyone has ever seen, with people of all colors, styles, and backgrounds celebrating each other. So that's what we did," says Kassi. "We actually had a party and filmed it. There was beer in my hair and the fun you see wasn't staged. We might even do it again next year and invite y'all. My Queen Kristin Barlowe did it again."

Coming up, Kassi is set to play a few more festivals this summer before she jumps on Maren Morris' "GIRL: The World Tour" in the fall. Please see below for a full list of live dates.

TOUR DATES:

July 11, 2019 Fort Loramie, OH Country Concert Fest July 21, 2019 Brooklyn, MI Faster Horses Festival Sept. 5, 2019 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theater* Sept. 6, 2019 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall* Sept. 7, 2019 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia* Sept. 12, 2019 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheater* Sept. 14, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theater* Sept. 26, 2019 Des Moines, IA Water Works Park* Oct. 18, 2019 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater*

*Supporting Maren Morris

About Kassi Ashton

Kassi Ashton brought a whole new attitude of her own to country music upon arrival in 2017. The California, Missouri singer and songwriter initially touched down with a string of critically acclaimed tracks. Released by UMG Nashville in conjunction with Interscope, her introductory release "California, Missouri" stirred up widespread critical acclaim from Taste of Country,CMT,The Boot, and many more. As her profile grew, she lent her voice to the standout "Drop Top" on Keith Urban's chart-topping 2018 album, Graffiti U. He went on to describe her as "such a unique, original creature." Expanding on her confessional and catchy storytelling, she maintained momentum on the summer solo song "Taxidermy." Named "Who to Watch" by Huffington Post and The Tennessean, radio personality Bobby Bones included her among his Class of 2018. Rolling Stone lauded her as "a devilish songwriter who isn't afraid to flip convention on its head," and Refinery29 also claimed, "she blends pop aesthetics with a presence doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity." She continues to defy convention and define a signature style on the 2019 singles "Violins," "Pretty Shiny Things" -and a whole lot more to come.





