Karen Elson Makes Café Carlyle Debut

Celebrated multi-hyphenate Karen Elson made her Café Carlyle debut last night as part of her residency running through Saturday, June 11th. Elson hosted an intimate evening in front of a packed house where her classic British humor and original songwriting were on full display. More information on tickets are available here.

A natural on stage, she reflected upon her illustrious career as she wove stories through song during her 90-minute performance. Much of the set featured material from her recent third full-length album GREEN as well as the lauded The Ghost Who Walks and Double Roses, in addition to covers by Cher, Harry Styles, Robyn, The Cure, Lou Reed and more.

A tour-de-force in the worlds of fashion and entertainment, Karen Elson is a renowned model, author, singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and a leading advocate for models' rights in the workplace. Born in England and based in Nashville, Elson has walked runways for everyone from Alexander McQueen to Chanel, Valentino, and Gucci, been the face of countless campaigns, and graced magazine covers shot by leading photographers around the globe.

Her acclaimed music career includes two full-length albums-The Ghost Who Walks and Double Roses and an EP, Radio Redhead, Vol. 1. In 2020, Elson published her first book, The Red Flame (Rizzoli Publishing). A year later, she starred as the face of Moschino Resort 2022. Ever busy, Elson is currently celebrating the release of her third studio album, GREEN.