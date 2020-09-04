Kamauu Introduces Latest Musical Offering “mango” Feat Adeline

Today, NY- based artist KAMAUU arrives with his latest musical offering of 2020 "Mango" featuring Adeline which also arrived with an official companion visual also available now.

In July, KAMAUU introduced "BOA" which served as "a song about the preservation and cultivation of the black family and community." Shortly before that he unveiled "Far Rockaway" which was originally seen on an episode of the award-winning HBOâ series Insecure.

At the beginning of quarantine KAMAUU took to his Instagram to share his music and positive message with fans live from his living room and also participated in Colors' live YouTube stream. He most recently wrapped the North American "Feels Like Cashmere" tour alongside the UK based Kojey Radical after touring with BJ The Chicago Kid for his nationwide "1123 Tour." KAMAUU's most recent project The KAMAUU-CASSETTE: MÍXD GRēēNS is available here.

For more information please visit https://www.kamauu.world/.

