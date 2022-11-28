Kam Franklin Releases Solo Single 'A Bitch Didn't Listen'

The Suffers' frontwoman Kam Franklin released a new solo single "A Bitch Didn't Listen." Franklin has also announced that she will support Margo Price on a run of 5 dates starting tomorrow in Fayetteville, AR and will open for Mavis Staples on December 11 in Tucson, AZ. Find a full list of tour dates below.

"For those of us that partake in the healing benefits of cannabis, being mindful of your usage is extremely important, especially when it comes to edibles," explains Franklin. "'A Bitch Didn't Listen' is a song about knowing your dose, and the chaos that can ensue when you choose to go the opposite route. In my case, I thought I could handle more edibles than what was recommended by my good friend and THC expert, Margo Price. I was wrong, but at least I got a good laugh and a fun song out of it."

"A Bitch Didn't Listen" was produced by Franklin and co-written with Sara Van Buskirk. The song features Sara Van Buskirk (guitars and BGVs), Geoffrey Muller (bass), Ed "Blacknintendo" Prevost (piano and organ), Will Van Horn (pedal steel) and The Suffers' Jose "Chapy" Luna (drums and percussion). It was recorded by Jose "Chapy" Luna, mixed by John Allen Stephens, and mastered by Chris Longwood.

The song is Franklin's first solo release following The Suffers' critically acclaimed new album It Starts With Love that was released over the summer via Missing Piece Records.

The album received widespread acclaim from NPR's All Things Considered, SPIN, Entertainment Tonight, Consequence, BrooklynVegan, NPR Music, The Bluegrass Situation and Rolling Stone who included the band in their June print issue, saying, "The first LP in four years from the Houston collective led by singer-songwriter Kam Franklin is a thrilling mix of textured R&B, soaring power ballads, and Gulf Coast funk."

Tour Dates

11/29 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge *

11/30 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's *

12/3 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm *

12/5 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre *

12/6 - Louisville, KY - Headliner's Music Hall *

12/11 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theatre +

* with Margo Price

+ with Mavis Staples

Photo Credit: Agave Bloom Photography