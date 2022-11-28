Kam Franklin Releases Solo Single 'A Bitch Didn't Listen'
The track was recorded by Jose “Chapy” Luna, mixed by John Allen Stephens, and mastered by Chris Longwood.
The Suffers' frontwoman Kam Franklin released a new solo single "A Bitch Didn't Listen." Franklin has also announced that she will support Margo Price on a run of 5 dates starting tomorrow in Fayetteville, AR and will open for Mavis Staples on December 11 in Tucson, AZ. Find a full list of tour dates below.
"For those of us that partake in the healing benefits of cannabis, being mindful of your usage is extremely important, especially when it comes to edibles," explains Franklin. "'A Bitch Didn't Listen' is a song about knowing your dose, and the chaos that can ensue when you choose to go the opposite route. In my case, I thought I could handle more edibles than what was recommended by my good friend and THC expert, Margo Price. I was wrong, but at least I got a good laugh and a fun song out of it."
"A Bitch Didn't Listen" was produced by Franklin and co-written with Sara Van Buskirk. The song features Sara Van Buskirk (guitars and BGVs), Geoffrey Muller (bass), Ed "Blacknintendo" Prevost (piano and organ), Will Van Horn (pedal steel) and The Suffers' Jose "Chapy" Luna (drums and percussion). It was recorded by Jose "Chapy" Luna, mixed by John Allen Stephens, and mastered by Chris Longwood.
The song is Franklin's first solo release following The Suffers' critically acclaimed new album It Starts With Love that was released over the summer via Missing Piece Records.
The album received widespread acclaim from NPR's All Things Considered, SPIN, Entertainment Tonight, Consequence, BrooklynVegan, NPR Music, The Bluegrass Situation and Rolling Stone who included the band in their June print issue, saying, "The first LP in four years from the Houston collective led by singer-songwriter Kam Franklin is a thrilling mix of textured R&B, soaring power ballads, and Gulf Coast funk."
Tour Dates
11/29 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge *
11/30 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's *
12/3 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm *
12/5 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre *
12/6 - Louisville, KY - Headliner's Music Hall *
12/11 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theatre +
* with Margo Price
+ with Mavis Staples
Photo Credit: Agave Bloom Photography
From This Author - Michael Major
November 25, 2022
I is the story of the German pop duo's origins, their beginnings as Poppymoon, and how their paths intertwined. The duo wanted to create a record that represented their authentic selves. The characters may differ, the moods may vary, but ultimately, it's all one coin. As for Poppymoon's songs, the same applies.
West Coast Supergroup Mount Westmore Release 'Free Game'
November 25, 2022
The West Coast's very own supergroup, Mount Westmore, drops a second single and visual for “Free Game” via the label Mount Westmore with MNRK Music Group. The uber rap group, made up of Hip Hop's West Coast royalty, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, will release their new 16-track album titled Snoop Cube 40 $hort soon.
Nicki Nicole Releases New Single 'Frío'
November 25, 2022
The Latin GRAMMYs® nominee attended the awards in which her Christina Aguilera collaboration 'Pa Mi Muchachas' was 4x nominated. Nicki is currently in the midst of her first Mexico headline tour. It follows her recent North America festival performances at Coachella, This Ain't No Picnic and Baja Beach.
Tamera Shares New Single 'Insensitive'
November 25, 2022
Tamera returns to the limelight with her latest single “Insensitive”. Following the release of her recent sizzling summertime remix of her debut EP single “Wickedest” featuring new vocals from Haile, on “Insensitive” Tamera continues to lean into her West African heritage, harnessing the seductive sounds of her inner goddess.
War Hippies Release Christmas Cover of 'O Holy Night'
November 25, 2022
War Hippies release long awaited and fan favorite holiday cover of 'O Holy Night.' This was the first song band members Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis ever recorded together when they first formed their act in late 2021. This single quickly became the crowd's favorite song in concert, with frequent requests to release the song since the beginning.