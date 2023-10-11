Kali Uchis to Release Spanish-Language Album 'Orquídeas' In January

Kali Uchis’ fourth LP and second Spanish-language album, will be released January 12, 2024.

Oct. 11, 2023

Orquídeas, Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis’ fourth LP and second Spanish-language album, will be released January 12, 2024—pre-order/pre-save it here. More music from Uchis is imminent.

“The orchid is the national flower of Colombia, and we have more species of orchid than anywhere on earth,” Uchis says. “I always felt distinctly intrigued and magnetized by the flower. This album is inspired by the timeless, eerie, mystic, striking, graceful and sensual allure of the orchid. With this vast scope of fresh energy, I wish to re-define the way we look at Latinas in music.”

In August, Uchis kicked off this new era of Spanish-language music with “Muñekita,” featuring Dominican dembow singer El Alfa and JT from City Girls.

Uchis’ last album Red Moon In Venus was released via Geffen Records to widespread critical acclaim in March and has been featured on several Best Of 2023 So Far lists from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Complex, The Washington Post, Variety, Billboard and more. The album became her first Top 10 charting album after debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 and features the Gold-certified “Moonlight” and collaborations with Summer Walker, Don Toliver and Omar Apollo—listen here.

To celebrate the album, Uchis embarked on a sold-out, two-part headlining Red Moon In Venus Tour that wrapped earlier this month, which included stops at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in L.A, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and several arenas. Additionally, Uchis took the mainstage at Coachella in April as one of the festival’s top-billed performers, bringing out surprise guests Tyler, The Creator, Omar Apollo and Don Toliver during one of the most celebrated sets of the weekend. She also performed at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.

Uchis is a Grammy Award, Billboard Latin Music Award, Billboard Music Award, American Music Award, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree. Her 2021 smash hit “telepatía” has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100’s longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with Por Vida in 2015, following it up with her critically acclaimed 2018 debut album, Isolation. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

photo credit: COUGHS



