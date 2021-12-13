Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kaleema Releases 'Invoco Remix' With El Búho

pixeltracker

El Búho (aka Robin Perkins) leans into the track’s Andean instrumentation and rich textures.

Dec. 13, 2021  
Kaleema Releases 'Invoco Remix' With El Búho

Arriving eight months after the release of her acclaimed sophomore album, "Útera," Argentinian artist Kaleema (aka Heidi Lewandowski) returns, tapping collaborator and label-mate El Búho for an ethereal cumbia flip of "Invoco."

Reeling back the original's bouncy tempo, El Búho (aka Robin Perkins) leans into the track's Andean instrumentation and rich textures alongside classic Búho touches that take "Invoco" to late-night dancefloor territories.

The remix is a fitting finale to an album that saw support from the likes of Remezcla, Brooklyn Vegan, Worldwide FM, and KEXP. The song is also included on the vinyl release of "Útera," which arrives mid-November.

Listen to the new single here:


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

From This Author Michael Major