Kaien Cruz Releases New Track 'Show N Hoes' & Self-Titled Debut Album

Queer South Africa-born, Los Angeles-based independent recording artist Kaien Cruz (they/them) today announces their self-titled debut album, KAIEN, is due out for release on October 26th. Known for their mesmerizing tapestry of experimental sonics, genre-bending compositions and soulful fusions, Kaien also unveils new LP track “Show N Hoes” available now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

Bolstered by latest singles “Black Ice” and “I Lay”, Cruz’s “Show N Hoes” showcases their scorching signature style and offers a tantalizing glimpse into what to expect from KAIEN. With the euphoric fusion of mellow synthesizers and pulsating percussions, entwined with Cruz’s ethereal and entrancing vocals, “Show N Hoes” possesses the ability to transcend listeners into another dimension.

Speaking on the inspiration behind their debut album, Kaien Cruz shares, “KAIEN is a culmination of the diverse range of ebbs and flows I’ve experienced throughout my life thus far – love, heartbreak, bliss, misery, and everything that lies in the space between. I’ve been composing this body of work for years now, and it feels so surreal that I finally get to share it with the world. Genre bending, smooth vocals, and honest lyrics are my way of creating something for everyone to connect to.”

Kaien Cruz (they / them) is a Los Angeles-based Pop, R&B, Afrofusion independent artist hailing from Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Paving the way for minority artists and creatives all over the world, Cruz is the first generation of their lineage in the creative/entertainment industry. Using technology as a powerful tool to even the playing field, there is no limit to how far Kaien will take their creations. Genre bending and cultural fusion is a familiar territory for Kaien as a mixed race South African.

“Growing up in South Africa, my dad and his siblings would sing for fun at family functions and seeing so much untapped potential and talent in my family due to lack of opportunities for them to have pursued their passions, made me even more hungry to take my music all the way. Not only for myself but also for my family now and future family.”

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut single "Love Me In The Dark" was nominated for Song of the Year at the South African Music Awards, which led to Kaien’s first major performance in front of a crowd of 90,000 people opening for Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour.

Inspired, Cruz issued two EP’s independently and made their way to LA in 2022 for their first U.S. tour including appearances at SXSW and Governor’s Ball garnering support from tastemakers like PAPER, ESSENCE, EDITION Modern Luxury, OkayAfrica, METAL, Ladygunn, and more along the way. With their natural, effortless approach to style and beauty, they make their presence heard, seen, and felt all at the same time.

Cruz has a holistic approach to life, as they do with music, by connecting with mother earth and through meditation. Merging culture, music, tech, and art on their own terms, Cruz is a champion for a more uplifted, inclusive generation of souls who feel different.

Kaien Cruz’s long-awaited debut album KAIEN is due out on October 26th – pre-save here.



