Kaien Cruz Releases New Track 'Show N Hoes' & Self-Titled Debut Album

Kaien Cruz’s long-awaited debut album KAIEN is due out on October 26th.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Kaien Cruz Releases New Track 'Show N Hoes' & Self-Titled Debut Album

Queer South Africa-born, Los Angeles-based independent recording artist Kaien Cruz (they/them) today announces their self-titled debut album, KAIEN, is due out for release on October 26th. Known for their mesmerizing tapestry of experimental sonics, genre-bending compositions and soulful fusions, Kaien also unveils new LP track “Show N Hoes” available now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

Bolstered by latest singles “Black Ice” and “I Lay”, Cruz’s “Show N Hoes” showcases their scorching signature style and offers a tantalizing glimpse into what to expect from KAIEN. With the euphoric fusion of mellow synthesizers and pulsating percussions, entwined with Cruz’s ethereal and entrancing vocals, “Show N Hoes” possesses the ability to transcend listeners into another dimension.

Speaking on the inspiration behind their debut album, Kaien Cruz shares, “KAIEN is a culmination of the diverse range of ebbs and flows I’ve experienced throughout my life thus far – love, heartbreak, bliss, misery, and everything that lies in the space between. I’ve been composing this body of work for years now, and it feels so surreal that I finally get to share it with the world. Genre bending, smooth vocals, and honest lyrics are my way of creating something for everyone to connect to.”

Kaien Cruz (they / them) is a Los Angeles-based Pop, R&B, Afrofusion independent artist hailing from Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Paving the way for minority artists and creatives all over the world, Cruz is the first generation of their lineage in the creative/entertainment industry. Using technology as a powerful tool to even the playing field, there is no limit to how far Kaien will take their creations. Genre bending and cultural fusion is a familiar territory for Kaien as a mixed race South African. 

“Growing up in South Africa, my dad and his siblings would sing for fun at family functions and seeing so much untapped potential and talent in my family due to lack of opportunities for them to have pursued their passions, made me even more hungry to take my music all the way. Not only for myself but also for my family now and future family.”

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut single "Love Me In The Dark" was nominated for Song of the Year at the South African Music Awards, which led to Kaien’s first major performance in front of a crowd of 90,000 people opening for Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour.

Inspired, Cruz issued two EP’s independently and made their way to LA in 2022 for their first U.S. tour including appearances at SXSW and Governor’s Ball garnering support from tastemakers like PAPER, ESSENCE, EDITION Modern Luxury, OkayAfrica, METAL, Ladygunn, and more along the way. With their natural, effortless approach to style and beauty, they make their presence heard, seen, and felt all at the same time.

Cruz has a holistic approach to life, as they do with music, by connecting with mother earth and through meditation. Merging culture, music, tech, and art on their own terms, Cruz is a champion for a more uplifted, inclusive generation of souls who feel different.

Kaien Cruz’s long-awaited debut album KAIEN is due out on October 26th – pre-save here.






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Vaccines Yearn For Belonging In Sometimes, I Swear & Announce Tour Photo
The Vaccines Yearn For Belonging In 'Sometimes, I Swear' & Announce Tour

The album’s opening track sets the tone with a gnawing sense of displacement played out over insistent drums and euphoric guitars. The band also announces their return to the US for a coast to coast tour with The Kooks in spring 2024, including stops in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

2
Kayla Brianna Delivers Sultry New Single Down Photo
Kayla Brianna Delivers Sultry New Single 'Down'

R&B songstress Kayla Brianna returns with the release of her single “Down” accompanied by a temperature-rising music video. The fresh single delivers an alluring chorus painted by Kayla Brianna’s dazzling vocals over the sultry beat. “Down” marks the beginning of a new chapter for the multi-hyphenate star, as she ushers in her most daring era yet.

3
Frida Kill Releases New Single Zine Song Photo
Frida Kill Releases New Single 'Zine Song'

This repertoire is delivered with the freewheeling swagger of artists that spend a decent amount of time in the drinking establishments of Bushwick, Brooklyn. Frida Kill have a special love for bands like L7, Bikini Kill, Sonic Youth, Coathangers, The Slits, Hole, FIDLAR, Together Pangea, Plasmatics, X, PJ Harvey, ESG and The Breeders.

4
Nefesh Mountain Release New Single The Narrow Bridge Photo
Nefesh Mountain Release New Single 'The Narrow Bridge'

Americana powerhouse — Nefesh Mountain — led by the dynamic husband and wife duo of Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg announce the release of their forthcoming seven-track EP, The Cabin Sessions. The EP features seven tracks, including two originals and five covers, each reflecting the values that have shaped the band throughout the years. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'
Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'
Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'
Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SWEENEY TODD