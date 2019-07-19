KNDRGRTN Shares New Single BLUE AND GREY

LA-based upstart KNDRGRTN today shares his new single "Blue and Grey". The track is the second to be released from sophomore EP "Sleeping With My Clothes On" slated for a late-Summer 2019 release.

The follow up to the LA-inspired "City of Angels", "Blue and Grey" brings all the emo hip-hop vibes KNDRGRTN is fast becoming known for. Opening with a soft indie guitar riff laced over a looping beat, KNDRGRTN gets personal on serious topics like depression and attempts to numb his emotions.

What would you do if you were in my shoes? What would you do if you felt my blues? I'm downing"

Produced by ongoing collaborator Beewirks (Pusha T, Lil Wayne, Jeezy), "Blue and Grey"brings to life KNDRGRTN's alt-rock and hip-hop influences. Growing up in the diverse, culture-rich city of Detroit, Michigan paved the way for a deep love of music. KNDRGRTN talks about that, his writing process and more in a recent on-camera interview with Front Row Live Entertainment.





