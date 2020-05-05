KIDS Announce Contest To Give Away Free Honeymoon Flights, Enter Now On Instagram

Florida based band KIDS has announced a new contest in partnership with Spirit Airlines to provide one lucky newlywed couple free flights (to wherever Spirit flies) for their after-quarantine honeymoon. Whether you're celebrating a wedding or engagement during quarantine, KIDS want to help make that day a bit more special. The contest will run until Wednesday 5/13 and the winners will be announced Friday 5/15.

In addition to entering the contest, by using the hashtags fans will also be entered to have their photos or videos be considered for inclusion in the next KIDS music video. For a chance to win flights and have moments from your quarantine wedding/engagement included in KIDS' new live video, follow the steps below on Instagram: 1. Follow @thebandkids and @spiritairlines 2. Share a video or photo of your quarantine engagement or wedding and use the hashtags #happilyeverquarantined and #morego Fans can check out the band's announcement on their Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/p/B_SgHzYgiFw/

KIDS is an alternative indie rock band from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. First artists, then storytellers, KIDS uses cinematic instrumentation as a vehicle for their storytelling. Sweeping soundscapes and epic brass sections play to their eager and animated nature while showcasing their sophisticated musicianship. A self-expressed band of "sad boys," KIDS sings songs of love and loss through a lens of escape and imagination. Since their conception in 2012, KIDS released a full-length record in 2015 and plans to release their next project on Tooth & Nail Records in 2020.

KIDS is Matthew Barrios, Joshua Diaz, Christian Gonzalez, Josiah Sampson, and Andrew Woomer.





