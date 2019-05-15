KICK - The INXS Experience Announces International Tour

KICK - The INXS Experience, the USA's most authentic tribute to the highly-popular, late 1980s Australian rock group, INXS, will be hitting the road for an international tour beginning May 16th in Richmond, Virginia.

Formed in 2014, two years after INXS stopped touring, KICK - The INXS Experience has beautifully managed to capture the spirit of INXS in both its sound and live performance, bringing the highest level of musicianship to the audience while showing a true passion for the music of INXS.

Vocalist, guitarist, and singer-songwriter Cory Massi is the founding frontman of KICK, and has long held a respect and admiration for the late great Michael Hutchence. "I saw INXS when I was a teenager in '88 at the Spectrum in Philadelphia," says Massi. "Michael Hutchence left a big impression with his star power; I loved his singing and his personality. The members of KICK - The INXS Experience are dedicated to presenting the most authentic musical tribute possible to help keep Michael's spirit and music alive."

Tina Hutchence, sister of the late INXS front-man Michael Hutchence, recently attended two sold out shows for KICK - The INXS Experience (Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, PA on February 1st and Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY on February 2nd) and raved about the band's performance. "When the music started up," says Hutchence, "the seated audience made their way to the stage so fast I felt like I was at an INXS concert 25 years ago! It was insane."

Miss Hutchence, who recently published an intimate biography on her brother ("MICHAEL, My Brother, Lost Boy? of INXS," available at www.bookdepository.com) will be on hand to host two of the upcoming KICK - The INXS Experience shows; May 17th in Falls Church, Virginia at The State Theatre, and May 18th in New Hope, Pennsylvania at New Hope Winery.

"If you have never checked out KICK - The INXS Experience and are wondering," continues Hutchence, "I'm telling you that this band of 7 delivers like no other; I guarantee you are going to enjoy yourself and will become a fan. They are fantastic; great musicians, and [lead singer] Cory Massi has this magnificent voice - nobody is trying to be INXS or Michael Hutchence - they don't need to. Such a joy to watch. If you are an INXS fan, I advise you to catch one of their shows - this band is amazing!"

Sounding like legendary frontman Michael Hutchence is no easy task. "I guess the hardest thing, the most challenging thing when I started KICK," acknowledges Massi, "was capturing the great variety in Hutchence's voice. He can sound sensitive and soft, and he can be super strong and really belt it out, and sometimes that all happens within one phrase, or even a word. It took a lot of self-control to capture how he projects his lyrics and the music. It's impossible to really sound and look like him; he's an Adonis, another Jim Morrison, Morrison in a pop sense. I can't mimic that; all I can do is do my best to capture his spirit."

With a career spanning 40 extraordinary years and a solid chart history that includes seven Billboard Top 10 hits (# 1 Need You Tonight, # 2 Devil Inside, # 3 New Sensation, # 4 What You Need, # 7 Never Tear Us Apart, # 8 Disappear, and # 9 Suicide Blonde), INXS is undoubtedly one of the world's most successful bands. In the United States alone, they have sold over 15 million albums, making them the third-highest selling Australian music act in the U.S. behind AC/DC and The BeeGees. Few rock bands have achieved the success and longevity that INXS has enjoyed.

KICK - The INXS Experience, the only internationally-touring INXS tribute band, delivers a high-energy performance featuring INXS' biggest hits, along with some of the deeper tracks from INXS' extensive catalog, including fan favorites "Stay Young," "To Look At You," "Just A Man," "I Send A Message," and "Shine Like It Does."

KICK - The INXS Experience's Tour Dates are as follows:

DATE CITY VENUE

THU 5/16/19 Richmond, VA The Tin Pan

FRI 5/17/19 Falls Church, VA The State Theatre

SAT 5/18/19 New Hope, PA New Hope Winery - SOLD OUT

FRI 5/31/19 Northfield Park, OH MGM Northfield Park

SAT 6/1/19 Niagara Falls, ON Seneca Queen Theatre

SUN 6/2/19 Pembroke, ON Festival Hall Theatre

THU 6/20/19 Highland, IN Wicker Memorial Park

SAT 6/22/19 Natick, MA Center for the Arts Natick (TCAN)

SUN 6/23/19 Albany, NY Skyloft

SAT 7/6/19 Atlanta, GA City Winery Atlanta

FRI 7/12/19 Annapolis, MD Rams Head OnStage

SAT 7/13/19 Jim Thorpe, PA Mauch Chunk Opera House

FRI 8/16/19 Lorain, OH Rockin' On The River

SAT 8/17/19 Harrisburg, PA Club XL

FRI 11/8/19 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

SAT 11/9/19 New York, NY The Cutting Room

SAT 4/18/19 Pawling, NY Daryl's House



KICK website: www.get-kicked.com





