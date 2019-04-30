K.Â Flay Announces New Album And North American Tour

After playing a series of intimate, sold-out underplays for fans earlier this month, two-time Grammy Award-nominated Night Street/Interscope Records artist K.Flay reveals today, the title, track-listing and release date for her highly-anticipated third studio full-length album, 'Solutions' out on July 12. PRE-ORDER HERE. Teasing the new album is her latest single, co-penned by Dan Reynolds, "This Baby Don't Cry" out today. Listen HERE.



Catalyzed by a three-year whirlwind of world touring and prolific output, K.Flay translates the simple pleasures into ten genre-blurring bangers, explaining: "When I got home from tour, I was in a dark place," she admits. "Eventually, I made a decision to focus on the things that actually make me happy: walking around my neighborhood, drawing in notebooks with markers, talking to my mom on the phone. I thought, 'What did I do as a kid to be happy?' As a child, you don't have access to alcohol, drugs, sex, caffeine. I looked back, when I had fun just by making music. I remembered the first time I wrote a song, burned a CD, and played it in my car. It's the closest thing I've ever had to a religious experience. I reconnected with that spirit and stopped taking shit so seriously." The resulting output in turn showcases K.Flay widening the scope of her signature style by incorporating a variety of analog synths along with live bass and guitar, all the while, bobbing and weaving her way between pop, rock, hip-hop, and electronic moods.



Talking about the title of the album, K.Flay reveals, "The title SOLUTIONS came to me really early in the process," she continues. "The solution to almost every problem is usually really simple. For me, it's so basic: staying connected to the people I love, taking care of myself the way I'd want my friends to take care of themselves, and doing things I know are going to make me happy - not what social media or strangers or society tells me. So many of my past records were about problems. Right now I'm in a place where I'm looking for some light. Balance is important. Life doesn't have to be chaotic in order to be meaningful."



Also announced today, THE SOLUTIONS TOUR which kicks off with a 19-city run of North American dates on September 3 in Phoenix, AZ before winding through San Diego, Vancouver, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and more, concluding on October 12 in Denver. On the heels of her North American tour, K.Flay heads abroad for the UK and European leg of the tour, playing London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Prague, Munich and more, ending things in Frankfurt, Germany on November 11. Other live dates include her previously confirmed appearances at this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee (TICKETS), and Dan Reynolds' (of Imagine Dragons) LOVELOUD Festival in Salt Lake City, UT (TICKETS). For tickets and touring information, keep an eye on her official website: www.kflay.com/tour.

Earlier this spring, K.Flay made a welcomed return with "Bad Vibes" whichwas hailed by PAPER Magazine as "a fizzy blend of jock-jam worthy rock and sugary pop," and likening the song to Kendrick Lamar, if "'Bitch Don't Kill My Vibe,' got a rockstar's facelift." Watch the video for "Bad Vibes" HERE.



'Solutions' follows K.Flay's critically acclaimed major label debut 'Every Where Is Some Where,' which garnered two nods at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards in the categories of "Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical" and "Best Rock Song" for "Blood in the Cut." Between album releases, she also collaborated with legendary Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello, Linkin Park co-frontman Mike Shinoda and FIDLAR.



"This Baby Don't Cry" is out everywhere now.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You