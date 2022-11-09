KAIRO Release Sophomore EP 'Return To Sender'

KAIRO, a Nigerian-born, Houston-raised Pop / R&B duo, comprised of identical twin brothers Ej and Ak, release their anticipated sophomore EP, Return to Sender. Watch the official music video for the focus track, "Movie Star" below.

The EP features already released tracks "Over", which Billboard included in their R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week list, "Brokenhearted" and "Ready," which was co-written with UMI. KAIRO will be live on Spotify's podcast, Soundtrack Your Day w/ Ari Elkins today to celebrate the release.

KAIRO states, "Our sophomore EP 'Return To Sender' reflects on our process of being hurt and moving on from the relationships we sang about with deep love and adoration on our debut EP 'Love Letters From Houston.' Alongside the elevated production that sees us living in the space between Pop and R&B, we continue to place harmonies front and center as the through line that makes this EP uniquely KAIRO. And with that, our Love Letters have officially been marked Return To Sender."

Having amassed a global fanbase of over one million followers on TikTok, KAIRO originally burst onto the scene as Coverboys. The duo is currently living out their lifelong dreams having arrived in the U.S., on lottery visas with their family and settling in Houston, Texas when they were young.

To date, they have received impressive tastemaker support that includes SiriusXM's Coffee House, where it reached the Top 10 alongside Harry Styles and Omar Apollo, the covers of Spotify's Fresh Finds Pop & TIDAL's Rising Pop, and Zane Lowe, who cited that Lizzo and Cautious Clay are fans of the duo.

This fall, they stopped by SiriusXM's Coffee House (Channel 6) where they premiered new music from the EP, including "Brokenhearted" and a cover of "Best Part" by Daniel Ceasar & H.E.R.

"We have been creating and surrounded by music since we were little kids," says KAIRO. "Whether it was singing in our father's church, battling on the stage of our school's talent shows, or posting covers of other artists' original work, the love for music has always been there."

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here: