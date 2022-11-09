KAIRO Release Sophomore EP 'Return To Sender'
The project is now available on all streaming platforms.
KAIRO, a Nigerian-born, Houston-raised Pop / R&B duo, comprised of identical twin brothers Ej and Ak, release their anticipated sophomore EP, Return to Sender. Watch the official music video for the focus track, "Movie Star" below.
The EP features already released tracks "Over", which Billboard included in their R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week list, "Brokenhearted" and "Ready," which was co-written with UMI. KAIRO will be live on Spotify's podcast, Soundtrack Your Day w/ Ari Elkins today to celebrate the release.
KAIRO states, "Our sophomore EP 'Return To Sender' reflects on our process of being hurt and moving on from the relationships we sang about with deep love and adoration on our debut EP 'Love Letters From Houston.' Alongside the elevated production that sees us living in the space between Pop and R&B, we continue to place harmonies front and center as the through line that makes this EP uniquely KAIRO. And with that, our Love Letters have officially been marked Return To Sender."
Having amassed a global fanbase of over one million followers on TikTok, KAIRO originally burst onto the scene as Coverboys. The duo is currently living out their lifelong dreams having arrived in the U.S., on lottery visas with their family and settling in Houston, Texas when they were young.
To date, they have received impressive tastemaker support that includes SiriusXM's Coffee House, where it reached the Top 10 alongside Harry Styles and Omar Apollo, the covers of Spotify's Fresh Finds Pop & TIDAL's Rising Pop, and Zane Lowe, who cited that Lizzo and Cautious Clay are fans of the duo.
This fall, they stopped by SiriusXM's Coffee House (Channel 6) where they premiered new music from the EP, including "Brokenhearted" and a cover of "Best Part" by Daniel Ceasar & H.E.R.
"We have been creating and surrounded by music since we were little kids," says KAIRO. "Whether it was singing in our father's church, battling on the stage of our school's talent shows, or posting covers of other artists' original work, the love for music has always been there."
Listen to the new EP here:
Watch the new music video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 9, 2022
Rising alt artist, Woz, releases deeply vulnerable and raw debut EP, At the Gulf today. The title is inspired by the Gulf gas station where Woz works on Long Island, New York to make ends meet. To date, he has received widespread support for revealing his personal traumas by fans and artists alike, including both The Struts and FLETCHER.
GRACE CUMMINGS Shares Cover of Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You'
November 9, 2022
Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, producer and accomplished stage actor Grace Cummings has released a striking cover of the 90s Fatboy Slim hit 'Praise You,' originally written by Camille Yarbrough. The recording is accompanied by a dance video directed by Gil Gilmour.
Flume Shares 'Slugger' Unheard Track From Debut Album
November 9, 2022
Flume, the self-titled debut album from Grammy-winning electronic music titan Flume, was released ten years ago today. Streamed over 1 billion times worldwide and certified Platinum in multiple territories, the album launched the now-iconic producer and his signature sound into the stratosphere in 2012. Plus, check out tour dates!
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Shares WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? Disney+ Documentary Trailer
November 9, 2022
Idina Menzel has shared a first look at her new documentary, Which Way to the Stage?, which will be released next month on Disney+. The film goes through the Tony Award-winning icon's career, featuring her time in Rent, Wicked, Frozen, and more, leading up to her solo concert at Madison Square Garden. Watch the new video preview now!
Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem 'Cry Christmas'
November 9, 2022
Following the band’s sold-out North American/Canadian tour earlier this year, Mother Mother spent the summer lighting up stadium stages in Europe with Imagine Dragons. The band are in the midst of a sold out string of headline dates in both the US and Europe, and 2023 will find them working on new music.