K-Pop Spotlight Interview: P1Harmony on Their Third Mini Album, US Tour, and a Message For Their P1eces!

Click Here for More Articles on K-Pop Spotlight

Just last month, K-Pop group P1Harmony welcomed the new year with the release of their third mini album titled "Disharmony: Find Out", featuring title track "Do It Like This." Next month, the group will embark on their first US tour, which follows a successful press trip to the states at the end of 2021.

I got a chance to chat with the boys (virtually, of course) about the new EP, upcoming tour, and more! The boys shared some of their favorite things about visiting the US, and gave a message to their fans, P1eces!

Read the full interview below!

Courtesy of FNC Entertainment

Talk a bit about your most recent EP, how it differs from your first two, and how it connects to the overall story?

Intak: Our Disharmony series has always been about being confident, and having the courage to do whatever we believe in and pursuing our dreams [no matter how difficult it may be] ― which is to bring harmony to the world through our music. With this EP, our overall narrative is still the same, but we wanted to create music that is more fun and bright, especially with our lead track, "Do It Like This."

How do you feel you've evolved as a group since your debut just over a year ago?

Theo: I've become more comfortable with cameras, and I am less shy!

Intak: Honestly, I think we've become more sophisticated and charismatic.

Jongseob: I had a tendency to look at the outer frame of the camera, but now, I've learned how to look directly into the lens [of the camera].

Keeho: I honestly am not sure if this is a good thing or a bad thing, but I have this burden or urge to be good all the time. I've become more detail-oriented and try to concentrate on every small little detail and I take being on stage more seriously. I definitely matured.

Each member describe the new EP in one word each!

Keeho: Purple

Intak: GREAT

Theo: Addictive

Soul: Easy

Jongseob: Plus

Jiung: Progress

What was it like coming to the US for your press tour, and what are some memorable moments from that trip?

Jongseob: The time when I drank butterbeer at Universal Studios.

Intak: Shopping! I bought this red varsity jacket and I love it.

Theo: Swimming in LA with Intak & Keeho. I ended up catching a cold, but it was so fun and I would do it again.

Soul: I think the highlight of the trip for me was doing a studio tour at Universal Studios.

Jiung: Trying Five Guys for the first time!

Keeho: I met my childhood friends in LA, and went to The Grove [mall] to celebrate my birthday! It was really special, but they didn't pay for my dinner! [Laughs].

What are you most looking forward to when you head out on tour this year?

Theo: It's exciting that I get to finally go to all these cities I've never been to!

Jongseob: I'm looking forward to our performance ― especially our last set! Hope our fans are looking forward to it, too.

Keeho: I am looking forward to meeting our P1eces in every city and getting to really know them and vice versa for them to get to know us. I am very excited to see the different energy/vibe of our US fans and to be inspired by them.

Intak: I am hoping to see familiar faces [fans we've met through our online fan meets] and being able to catch them in the audience!

What are some things you're hoping to achieve in 2022?

Theo: An additional van!

Jongseob: If it's possible, I want to be able to design our own handheld microphones!

Soul: It would be nice if our practice rooms are a bit warmer!

Intak: Moving to a bigger dorm!

Keeho: I want to adopt a cat!

Jiung: I want to be able to purchase my own electric bicycle!

Any message you'd like to share with P1ece?

Jiung: Please wait a little bit longer, and look forward to our show!

Jongseob: At the concert, we will try our best to show our healthy selves.

Keeho: First of all, we are very thankful to meet our American P1eces, and let's stay safe and count the days of your calendars!

Who Are P1Harmony?

The group, comprising of Keeho, Theo, Intak, Jiung, Jongseob and Soul, debuted back in October 2020 under FNC Entertainment. Dubbed the 'Gen Z Kings of K-Pop' due to their 2+ million TikTok followers and over 580k Instagram followers, the group quickly rose to prominence due to their catchy songs, incomparable dance skills and personalities.

Prior to their latest release, the group has had two previous EPs. They debuted on October 28, 2020 with Disharmony: Stand Out, featuring title track "Siren". Then on April 20, 2021, the group made their first comeback with their second EP Disharmony: Break Out, with title track "Scared".

Their first US tour, PEACE IN USA, kicks off on March 10 in New York City. Learn more at https://www.subkultureent.com/p1harmony.

"Do It Like This" Music Video