K-Pop Group Seventeen Drop Highlight Medley for 4th Studio Album 'Face the Sun'

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN unveiled their highlight medley today, providing a glimpse into the 9 tracks on the act's 4th studio album Face the Sun ahead of its arrival on May 27.

The highlight medley opens with "Darl+ing," the band's first-ever English song released last month in advance. It soon segues into a highlight from the lead single "HOT," a hip-hop based track that encapsulates a riveting listen into the band's dedication and passion for the path they are on.

The medley then unpacks the dynamic sonic profile of the 7 remaining tracks, seamlessly transitioning from one genre to another. All 13 members make an appearance across various backdrops and sets, singing along to the rock-infused "DON QUIXOTE," "March," the pop sounds of "Domino," "Shadow," the mellow vocals of "'bout you," "IF you leave me," before closing to the trap beats of the final track "Ash."

SEVENTEEN will showcase live performances of selected tracks during their comeback show at 7 PM KST on May 28. As anticipation peaks, Face the Sun passed the 2 million pre-order sales mark a week ahead of its release, reaching an all-time high for the band.

The K-pop performance powerhouse also recently signaled their grand return to the concert stage after 2 years and 4 months, announcing 'SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN].' SEVENTEEN will kick off the tour on June 25 with two consecutive dates in Seoul, followed by shows in 12 North American cities. More shows are expected to be added to the list, including cities in Asia and a Japan Dome Tour.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-has rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The group's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-breakers," SEVENTEEN has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

Moving at an unparalleled pace, the K-pop stage-breakers made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV's Fresh Out Live.

SEVENTEEN's latest EP Attacca debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200. It sold over 1.3 million copies in the first week of release, earning the K-pop superstars the "quintuple million seller" title as it joins their last four consecutive releases-An Ode, Heng:garæ and ; [Semicolon], Your Choice-in selling over 1 million copies each.

Watch the new highlight medley here: