K-Pop Group CRAVITY Release 'FIND THE ORBIT' Album

FIND THE ORBIT marks a pivotal moment in CRAVITY’s journey, symbolizing their evolution as artists and their commitment to carving out a unique identity within the

K-pop powerhouse CRAVITY has returned with their highly anticipated ‘single album’, FIND THE ORBIT, a collection of three tracks that showcase the group’s artistic growth and unyielding determination. Leading the release is the electrifying focus track “Now or Never,” accompanied by a visually stunning music video that captures the members’ dynamic energy and thrilling new chapter.

K-pop landscape. The album draws inspiration from the concept of orbit: a path shaped by the balance of forces. CRAVITY’s nine members are like celestial bodies, navigating their own orbits while maintaining a perfect equilibrium. Through this journey of interaction and turbulence, they forge a new trajectory, representing their growth and unity.

Co-written by members SERIM and ALLEN, “Now or Never,” embodies CRAVITY’s resolve to seize opportunities and embrace challenges head-on. With powerful guitar riffs, driving drums, and intense vocal melodies, the song is a bold declaration of their determination to rise to new heights. The music video complements the song’s high-energy vibe, portraying the members navigating their individual orbits in a suspenseful, visually arresting narrative.

““Now or Never” is about recognizing the importance of the moment and taking on the world with confidence,” said CRAVITY. “We wanted to express our fearless approach to life and music through this track.”

“Secret” is a nostalgic disco-pop anthem with a dreamy bass groove and falsetto melodies. It explores the delicate transition from personal affection to a shared secret, creating a captivating feeling as if racing through a neon-lit city. “Horizon,” a track co-produced by member WOOBIN, captures the narrative of their recent appearance on the survival program Road to Kingdom: ACE OF ACE. The lyrics describe rising into the sky with their fans, LUVITY, in a long period of darkness. The song features a dreamy guitar riff over a drum-and-bass beat and vividly conveys the members' overwhelmed emotions.

Since their debut in 2020 under Starship Entertainment, CRAVITY has captivated fans worldwide with their innovative music and electrifying performances. FIND THE ORBIT represents a turning point in their career, showcasing their growth as individuals and as a team. With a strong foundation of domestic and international success, CRAVITY is poised to reach even greater heights as they embark on this new chapter.

The members of CRAVITY have shown immense growth since their debut album, released April 14th, 2020. Even with a debut in the middle of a pandemic, CRAVITY has caused a wave of intrigue and excitement here in the states, with mentions in PAPER Magazine, iHeart, Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, and MTV who stated; “Though the group is still up-and-coming and developing their sound, they have begun to refine their artistry and make their mark on the industry. Their work on “Gas Pedal” proves just that, and more.”

Since their debut, CRAVITY have marked their relentless movement, sweeping rookie of the year awards at various music awards ceremonies in Korea. CRAVITY received the name “Super Rookie,” due to the success of their debut album, which hit No. 1 on the U.S. @iTunes Top K-Pop Albums chart, making them the first #Kpop rookie group to debut in 2020 to earn this achievement. Additionally, the group made a splash on social media shortly after their first album, debuting at No. 12 on Billboard's Social 50 chart; making them the fifth-fastest South Korean group to enter Social 50. As we progress through the years, their success within the industry continues to thrive, with Variety naming them an “Up-and-Coming Group to Know” in 2022, Forbes recognizing them as “ones to watch," and Grammy.com naming them a “K-Pop Boy Group To Watch.”

The inspiration behind the name, CRAVITY, came to fruition through the combination of “Creativity” and “Gravity,” and has been Starship Entertainment's new boy band for the first time in five years since Monsta X. Consisting of nine members, [Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin], CRAVITY, which is also an acronym for “Center of Gravity,” is meant to attract/gravitate listeners into their unique universe, by pulling them in with their creativity, charm, and pure talent.