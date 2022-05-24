K-Pop Girl Group Lightsum Shares Their First Mini-Album 'Into the Light'

Seven months after their first comeback, CUBE Entertainment's LIGHTSUM, returns with their first mini-album, Into The Light. This mini-album expands the universe created with all of their previous singles with "'Light" being the medium, in line with the group's aspiration to deliver hopeful, positive energy to their fans.

The album is being released in two versions: "The Class" and "The Team". "The Class" version is a reinterpretation of high school teen style crossed with a more funky, academic look. "The Team" version has a sporty appearance and captures the energy of the members. The storyline of the album is depicted within the main music video of "ALIVE" which evokes all of the fun energy of high school with a bit of romance.

Into The Light represents Generation Z's desire to be honest with the feelings of the generation that they currently face. The mini-album includes five new tracks, "ALIVE" being the title track, which was written by producer GALACTIKA * and team GALACTIKA *. The track is in their trademark fusion groove style with a combination of pop, house, EDM, and other genres.

The track depicts LIGHTSUM's feelings of being alive again after falling in love with their daily life that used to be colorless and boring. The B-side tracks showcase a wide range of genres such as R&B and Alternative Pop, and are also filled with teen spirit.

LIGHTSUM is a group of bright LIGHTS coming together as one SUM to illuminate everyone in this world and bring more positive energy to people through their message of hope. The group debuted in June 2021 with members SANGAH, CHOWON, NAYOUNG, HINA, JUHYEON, YUJEONG, HUIYEON, and JIAN.

All of the members come from various backgrounds, with some of them having been previously seen on famous audition TV channels such as "Produce 48", "The Unit", and "Dancing High". LIGHTSUM's debut single "Vanilla" set the highest initial sales of 19,000 copies among rookie girl groups in 2021, ranking them 8th on the Billboard World Digital Sales chart, and the music video was viewed 10 million views in only a week after its release.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the "Alive" music video here: