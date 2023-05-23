K-POP Sensation KARD Comeback with Sixth Album ICKY

The album includes the title track “ICKY” as well as new releases “Fxxk you,” “Been That Boy,” and “CAKE.”

K-POP group KARD has released their sixth mini album, ICKY. The group is beloved for their high-energy music both domestically and internationally, and their latest album features a total of nine tracks, including the title track “ICKY” as well as new releases “Fxxk you,” “Been That Boy,” and “CAKE.”

The compelling album also includes remix versions of some of their previous hits, such as “Oh NaNa” and “Ring The Alarm,” released back in March, and “Without You,” released in April, as a surprise. ICKY is available to stream on all platforms worldwide.

ICKY takes a closer look at each KARD member's individual musical talents, as well as the teamwork and creative visions they bring to the group as a whole. BM composed “CAKE” and “Been That Boy,” while J.seph contributed to writing the lyrics for the title track “ICKY,” “Been That Boy,” and “CAKE.” Somin and Jiwoo also made their mark on the album, helping with the writing of the lyrics for “CAKE.”

For the first time in three years since the release of their 4th mini album, RED MOON, KARD's members have come together to produce songs with their originality and musical prowess. KARD is known for producing one-of-a-kind albums and pushing boundaries, and ICKY is no exception. 

Showcasing KARD’s signature sound, “ICKY,” a collaboration with 8PEXCOMPANY, expresses intense passion and sensual touch through a groovy melody, with an addictive chorus and original beat. “Fxxk you,” a Latin pop song highlighting Somin and Jiwoo’s vocals, portrays a fierce and confident attitude, while “Been That Boy”  unveils the strong masculinity of the male members J.Seph and BM.

“CAKE” is based on reggae and moombahton genre that features interesting lyrics that humorously express the passionate attraction between men and women in an analogy using cake. The remix versions of “Oh NaNa,” “Ring The Alarm,” and “Without You” add a fresh twist to some of KARD’s greatest hits.

KARD is a South Korean co-ed group known for delivering hard-edged pop that blends electronic trap, moombahton, and hip-hop textures. Formed in the late 2010s, the quartet released a series of well-received mini-albums, including their debut Hola Hola (2016), which hit the Top 3 in Korean and US charts, and Ride on the Wind (2018), which also charted in the US.

KARD's line-up is comprised of rappers J.Seph and BM, and vocalists Jiwoo and Somin. In 2022, they released their fifth album, Re:. Their 2022 WILDKARD tour took North America by storm, gaining praise from Great Day Houston, all kpop, Koreaboo, The Honey Pop, and more. 

KARD's latest mini album ICKY is now available to fans worldwide, and the group is eager to reconnect through their music and performances. Fans can immerse themselves in KARD's signature sound and witness their musical maturity and talent on display in this distinctive album. 




