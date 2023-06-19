Juno Rucker Releases Debut Album 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'

Juno Rucker produced and wrote everything on the album himself and recorded it with fellow artist and longtime friend Wes on Acid.

Jun. 19, 2023

Las Vegas-based artist Juno Rucker is excited to announce his new album Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid on EveryDejaVu Records. The multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer has garnered critical praise from Lyrical Lemonade, Rated RnB, Fashionably Early, and more! Juno Rucker’s highly-anticipated debut Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid will be available on all platforms on June 16th.

Born in Houston, Juno Rucker made the move to Las Vegas when he was around age 7 and moved around there, Houston, and Vegas in the years to follow. Family played an integral part in Juno Rucker’s musical journey: His mother would show him all the varied music she loved and him and his brothers would constantly show each other and trade favorite artists.

Inspired by artists such as Lauryn Hill, Dominic Fike, Frank Ocean, and Sade, Juno’s true motivation to pursue his dreams of becoming an artist was losing his grandma to a terminal illness. Dedicated to his late grandmother Ruthy, Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid comes after years of crafting and curating what Rucker deems best shows off his multifaceted skills as a singer, songwriter, and producer.

The album title Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid is inspired by the idea that growing up means that one has to care more, but less. Rucker explains, “You could pour your heart out and none of it would matter to anyone. Life is about growth and learning and being the best person you can be. In this case I understood that there was nothing I could change at times to make anyone like or perceive me different. Hence, “Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid”.”

Juno Rucker produced and wrote everything on the album himself and recorded it with fellow artist and longtime friend Wes on Acid. The process of making the new record did not come without hurdles. In addition to recording between six different households, Rucker suffered gastrointestinal bleeding for five months while working a full time job. “Music was the only thing saving me at the time. It still is,” he says.

The songs are a culmination of Rucker’s thoughts throughout these experiences. He states, “I’ve never been too good with my words unless it was apart of a song. I didn’t think anyone deserved anything from me until now. Always moving around and never being too comfortable is what really inspired most of this project.”

With the Some Things Better Left Unsaid soon to be out June 16th, Rucker hopes that when people listen to this record, that they reflect back on themselves, on both the good and the bad. He concludes, “We all have to find our place in life and this is it… For me at least. A lot of people say my music is authentically me for some reason but I’ll let the majority decide. Who knows, maybe this work will go somewhere most don’t. If not, I did it for me.”



