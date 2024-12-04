Juliet Ivy Premieres Holiday Single 'snow globe on an alien’s desk'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakout NYC born-and-bred singer-songwriter Juliet Ivy has premiered a new original holiday single, “snow globe on an alien’s desk,” alongside a music video.

Of the song, Juliet explains, “‘snow globe on an alien’s desk’ is the epitome of holiday existentialism. It’s about the gut-wrenching feeling of time passing as another holiday season approaches. The feeling is both scary and beautiful. It’s about how I get the most existential in the winter as I watch the world around me get one year older and I think about everywhere I’ve been and everywhere I have yet to go. I spend my nights watching the snow wondering if this is all a simulation, what else is out there in the universe and beyond. It’s like a holiday cousin to ‘we’re all eating each other,’ accepting the fate of time and leaning into the beauty of it. As I hope for with all of my music, I hope this song reminds people to be present and grateful this winter, and always. We are so lucky to be in a snow globe on an alien’s desk!”

Additionally, Juliet has confirmed select tour dates in March 2025 opening for mxmtoon on her U.S. tour, as well as a performance in Singapore this Saturday, December 7. Over the summer, Juliet wrapped her first headline tour, including a performance at Head in the Clouds Festival in NYC, as well as a sold-out debut show in London and an appearance at The Great Escape in Brighton, UK. See more details below.

“snow globe on an alien’s desk” follows Juliet’s latest EP, tiny but scary, released in August via AWAL. On the EP, Juliet digs into her own experiences as a young woman in the 21st century. While the EP is rooted in Juliet’s now, her cleverly crafted lyrics situate that present in a fuller picture. Throughout, Juliet brings listeners into her head with honest, yet whimsical lyrics, which pair beautifully with her gently insistent melodies.

23-year-old Juliet Ivy grew up in a Colombian-Chinese household in New York City. She attended NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, where she learned the basics of songwriting and production, and she began making her own music as a freshman. The next year, she began embarking on sessions with producers around the city where she honed in on the craft of songwriting – not songs about love, but existentialism, growing up, and life and death. She had a breakthrough while writing what became her first single “breakfast song,” which, she says, is about how most people are figuring out life as it goes along. The revelatory experience Juliet had with “breakfast song” led to her diving into her first EP, playpen.

Juliet spent the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 writing playpen, which came out in late 2023. The dreamy yet world-weary single “we’re all eating each other” hit No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50, and the five-song collection eventually amassed more than 65 million streams. Since then, Juliet has continued writing, combining existential and introspective subject matter with playful lyrics, a childlike sense of wonder and an intellectual view of the world, disguising abstract concepts through her own whimsical lens.

JULIET IVY LIVE

December 7—Singapore—Alex Blake Charlie Sessions

March 21—Salt Lake City, UT—Soundwell*

March 22— Denver, CO—Gothic Theatre*

March 24—Minneapolis, MN—Varsity Theatre*

March 25— Milwaukee, W—Turner Hall*

March 26—Chicago, IL—House of Blues*

March 28—Detroit, MI—Majestic Theatre*

March 29—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone*

*with mxmtoon

Photographer credit: Basil Tweedy

