Julien Chang Shares New Single 'Marmalade'

The single arrives alongside a mesmerizing video, directed by Layla Ku of New York collective MICHELLE.

Jul. 21, 2022  

Baltimore's Julien Chang writes music that tunnels toward a series of deeper truths, investigating everyday existentialism, love and life, art and the artist. Arriving in 2019 with his critically acclaimed album Jules, Chang set a precedent with his breezy, dreamy debut and is now exacting his focus on 2022 with forthcoming new music.

Chang's new single "Marmalade" and second album The Sale (out 11/4 on Transgressive Records) testify to his talents as he wrestles with enviable grace across his new 12-track catalogue, the idea of estrangement and the problematics of artistic creation. A window into what we can expect, new single "Marmalade" leans sonically into as much indie-pop as his new record offers, with its guitar-driven instrumentation burbling across punchy drums and Chang's layered, ethereal vocals. Yet, is still replete with touchstones of the psychedelic popcraft that enamored listeners on his debut.

The beating heart of "Marmalade" is not so much a love song as it is a song about the way memory makes sense of love. "I think the point is that memory runs up against certain limits in sense-making and then has to start relying on fictions." comments Chang. "I wrote Marmalade at a time in which this feeling of passionate regret had just finished transforming into something domesticated, incorporated, and basically mundane--a part of everyday life, something that pops up in the mind from time to time and causes me to scrunch my nose."

Explaining in more detail, he adds, "The verses are the positive struggle of trying to make sense of a past romantic experience; the choruses are the ensuing confrontation with non-sense ("I nearly lost my name!"); and the euphoric outro is the resulting victory of a false memory ("I remember falling in love! I remember falling in love! I remember falling in love!"). The single arrives alongside a mesmerizing video, directed by Layla Ku of New York collective MICHELLE.

Recorded partially in his hometown of Baltimore and partially in his dorm room at Princeton, his new album The Sale is a homegrown effort with Chang playing all instruments, bar the odd exception of a few notable cameos from Baltimore locals, classmates and old friends. Following his debut 'Jules' - which saw Chang earn praise from the likes of Pitchfork, Fader, The Guardian, NME, Loud & Quiet, DIY, Billboard alongside support from BBC Radio 1 & 6Music via Annie Mac Jack Saunders and Jamz Supernova - his new LP explores the discrepancy between two worlds, a struggle to get comfortable in either one of them, and ultimately an artistic fascination with this very struggle.

A statement of intent from an artist who promises to be an important rising voice of our times, Chang's new single "Marmalade" is out now on Transgressive and his new album The Sale will be released on November 4th on limited edition vinyl, CD and digital.

Watch the new music video here:

Macgyver Voting

