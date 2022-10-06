Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Julia Wolf Announces Debut Headline Tour Following the Release of 'Get Off My'

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 AM local time.

Oct. 06, 2022  

With three highly-praised singles notched in her belt this year, including her most recent anthem "Get Off My," emerging indie-pop singer/songwriter Julia Wolf has announced her premier headlining tour-Gothic Babe Tendencies Tour-and will be hitting the road in Feb. 2023.

Julia will make a stop in her hometown, New York City, on Feb. 16, and Los Angeles on March 2 following the release of her eagerly-awaited debut album (more on this soon). Julia previously sold out both her NYC and LA shows for her EP release.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 AM local time. You can purchase tickets for the Gothic Babe Tendencies Tour HERE.

While Julia's latest venture highlights her cheeky and often playful personality, "Get Off My" also strives to showcase her self-empowerment after being blown off early in her career-only for her songs to soar past the 50 million listeners mark and for Julia to be recognized with a YouTube Times Square billboard this past week HERE.

A week out from the release, "Get Off My" has been commended with additions to Spotify's New Music Friday, SALT, and New Pop Picks playlists, as well as Apple Music's Pop Best New Songs and Future Hits playlists.

Watch the "Get Off My" music video here:

Julia Wolf Tour Dates

Feb. 10-Atlanta, GA-Vinyl at Center Stage

Feb. 11-Nashville, TN-The Basement

Feb. 13-Washington, DC-Union Stage

Feb. 14-Boston, MA-Brighton Music Hall

Feb. 16-New York, NY-Bowery Ballroom

Feb. 18-Philadelphia, PA-The Foundry At The Fillmore Philadelphia

Feb. 20-Chicago, IL-Schubas Tavern

Feb. 21-Minneapolis, MN-7th Street Entry

Feb 24-Portland, OR-Holocene

Feb. 25-Seattle, WA-Barboza

Feb. 27-San Fransisco, CA-Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

Feb. 28-Santa Ana, CA-Constellation Room

Mar. 2- West Hollywood, CA-The Roxy Theatre




