Judah & the Lion Release New Single 'Scream!'

Platinum selling Nashville band Judah & the Lion have released "scream!" - the anthemic lead single from the group's forthcoming full-length studio album Revival - due out June 10th via Cletus the Van Records / Virgin Music.

Once again, Judah & the Lion's Judah Akers showcases his skill at writing relatable songs as he taps into our collective frustrations. You can stream or buy the single HERE and preorder and pre-save HERE.

"Sometimes the best way to deal with the craziness of the world is to scream into a pillow. During the pandemic I was feeling the weight of all that was happening in the world and my counselor told me I needed to get that stress out. He suggested screaming as loud as I could into a pillow. Felt a bit insane, but it did help. When we wrote this song, we wanted to give you permission to do the same," said Judah Akers, Judah & the Lion.

The single comes on the heels of Judah & the Lion's performance this past Sunday, May 1st at Nashville SC's inaugural opener at GEODIS Park where the band played a short set that included the official club anthem "Never Give Up On You" - a song Judah & the Lion wrote for the club and has been a staple ever since.

The release of "scream!" also follows the band's US headline tour announcement - a two-month trek that includes a September 10th headline slot at The National Park's Superbloom Music Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah and is the Nashville band's first tour since before the pandemic. In addition, Judah & the Lion will be returning to Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18th where they're confirmed to play alongside Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, Tobe Nwigwe, Mt. Joy, 100 Gecs and more.

Revival was recorded at Echo Mountain in Asheville, NC and is Judah & the Lion's fourth full-length studio album. The new LP is due out June 10th via Cletus the Van Records / Virgin Music and is a collection of songs that speaks to the band's journey back to innocence and hope through reclamation. You can preorder and pre-save Revival HERE and stream or buy "scream!" HERE. See below for a complete list of confirmed tour dates and tickets are available now HERE.

Listen to the new single here:

Judah & The Lion Confirmed North American Headline Dates

June 18 @ Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, TN

Sept. 8 @ Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO^

Sept 9 @ Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO^

Sept 10 @ Superbloom Music Festival in Salt Lake City, UT^

Sept 12 @ Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA^

Sept 13 @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR^

Sept 15 @ The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA^

Sept 16 @ The Belasco in Los Angeles, CA^

Sept 17 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ^

Sept 20 @ House of Blues in Dallas, TX^

Sept 21 @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX^

Sept 23 @ Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OK^

Sept 24 @ The Factory in Chesterfield, MO^

Oct. 4 @ Avondale Brewing Co. in Birmingham, AL+

Oct 5 @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY+

Oct 7 @ Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA+

Oct 8 @ The Ritz in Raleigh, NC+

Oct 9 @ The Fillmore in Charlotte, NC+

Oct 11 @ Webster Hall in New York, NY+

Oct 13 @ The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD+

Oct 14 @ House of Blues in Boston, MA

Oct 15 @ Club XL Live in Harrisburg, PA+

Oct 16 @ The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA+

Oct 18 @ House of Blues in Cleveland, OH+

Oct 20 @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN+

Oct 21 @ The Riviera Theater in Chicago, IL+

Oct 22 @ First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN+

Nov. 18-20 @ Wonderfront Festival in San Diego, CA

^Smallpools

+The National Parks