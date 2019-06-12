Judah & the Lion Add More Dates to World Tour

Judah & the Lion have added more dates to theirPep Talks Worldwide Tour that kicks off in the UK in July - including stops in Memphis, Providence, Niagara Falls, Toronto, Montreal, Madison, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, and Spokane. The massive headline run is in support of the band's critically acclaimed new studio album Pep Talks which NPR called "life-affirming" and pre-sale begins today with general on-sale set for this Friday, June 14th at 10AM local time via www.judahandthelion.com.



Along with the new dates, Judah & the Lion shared the stop-motion video for their rising Alternative single "Why Did You Run?" which hit #22 at Alternative radio this week. Director Matthew DeLisi said of the video, which premiered yesterday with Forbes: "Stop motion allows you to create shots and visuals you could never create in the real world and I believe that helped give this video the look, feel and emotion it has." Judah & the Lion's Brian Macdonald adds "The lyrics in this song are painful, but the music is happy and hopeful. As humans we all will understand that contrast at some point in our lives, and the pain allows us to find hope."



Pep Talks is the band's third full-length studio album and was released on May 3, 2019 via Cletus the Van/Caroline. It's an intimate look at vocalist/songwriter Judah Akers life that was personally unravelling while the band's success was skyrocketing. On "Why Did You Run?," Akers shared: "The first verse is about me getting a call from my mom when she was in jail but I didn't know what to do or say. And, of course, right after I called my dad but he didn't answer and it felt like a very lonely moment. It was like, 'Oh, I'm in the world alone.' I imagined how hard it'd be to be a 13-year-old kid dealing with a divorce, because here I am, a 25-year-old, and it just rocked me."



Pep Talks is Judah & the Lion's first to feature outside collaborators, including GrammyAlbum of the Year Winner Kacey Musgraves and Alternative staple and past touring mate Jon Bellion. The album debuted at #2 on several Billboard Charts, includingAlternative Albums, Rock Albums, Internet Albums, and Independent Albums,#4 Vinyl Albums, and landed at #18 on the Billboard 200 upon release. Since March, the band has made appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The TODAY Show, and Good Morning Football, been featured byBillboard, Men's Health, BUILD Series, Alternative Press and even curated their own issue of Good Grit Magazine.



Judah & the Lion are thrilled to add more cities to their already massive Pep Talks Worldwide tour this fall - check out the full dates below and be sure to watch the video for "Why Did You Run?" now. For the most up-to-date-information, please visitwww.judahandthelion.com.

Festivals

June 22 @ A Rally Cry Summer Night in Toronto, ON

June 26 @ Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI

July 12 @ Forecastle Festival @ Louisville, KY

July 20 @ Latitude Festival in Suffolk, UK

July 21 @ Lollapalooza Paris in Paris, FR

August 2 @ Lollapalooza Aftershow in Chicago, IL

August 3 @ Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL

August 11 @ Outside Lands in San Francisco, CA

August 18 @ Woodstock Music Festival in Watkin's Glen, NY

October 5 @ Austin City Limits in Austin, TX

October 12 @ Austin City Limits in Austin, TX



Pep Talks Worldwide Tour

July 16 @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow, UK

July 17 @ Workman's Club in Dublin, IE

July 19 @ Oslo in London, UK

July 24 @ Paradiso (Upstairs Hall) in Amsterdam, NL

July 25 @ Knust in Hamburg, DE

July 26 @ Lido in Berlin, DE

July 27 @ Hwitans Tradgarg in Falkenberg, SE

July 28 @ Fafangan in Stockholm, SE

August 9 @ Memphis Botanical Gardens in Memphis, TN

August 10 @ Starlight Amphitheatre in Kansas City, MO

August 13 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO

August 14 @ Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln, NE

August 16 @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River Park in Indianapolis, IN

August 17 @ Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH

August 21 @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, AL

August 22 @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC

August 23 @ Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC

August 24 @ Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN

September 5 @ Express Live! in Columbus, OH

September 6 @ Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA

September 8 @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC

September 12 @ The Anthem in Washington, DC

September 13 @ The Met in Philadelphia, PA

September 14 @ House of Blues in Boston, MA

September 15 @ The Strand in Providence, RI

September 19 @ Rapids Theater in Niagara Falls, NY

September 20 @ Terminal 5 in New York, NY

September 21 @ Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON

September 22 @ Corona Theatre in Montreal, QC

September 26 @ The Sylvee in Madison, WI

September 27 @ 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids, MI

September 28 @ The Fillmore in Detroit, MI

October 1 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

October 2 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

October 3 @ Brady Theater in Tulsa, OK

October 4 @ Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK

October 9 @ The Fillmore at Harrah's New Orleans in New Orleans, LA

October 15 @ The Union in Salt Lake City, UT

October 16 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

October 17 @ The Observatory in San Diego, CA

October 18 @ The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA

October 21 @ Roseland Theatre in Portland, OR

October 22 @ Knitting Factory in Spokane, WA

October 23 @ The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA

October 24 @ The Orpheum in Vancouver, BC

October 26 @ MacEwan Hall in Calgary, AB

October 27 @ Union Hall in Edmonton, AB

October 31 @ Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN

November 7 @ House of Blues in Orlando, FL

November 8 @ Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You